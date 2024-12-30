Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man gets a new trailer and release date

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Marvel Animation’s latest series, hits Disney Plus January 29th! Today, Marvel unveiled a new trailer giving fans a taste of what they no doubt hope will earn reviews in line with X-Men’ 97. The voice cast includes Hudson Thames as Peter Parker, Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox reprising Matt Murdock/ Daredevil.



When Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was first announced (as Spider-Man: Freshman Year), it was said that the animated series would follow Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, leaving fans a little confused into how it fits into the MCU.

Back when the show was first announced, Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum spoke with ComicBook.com to explain how it would fit into the MCU.

“It follows the pattern that you see in [Captain America:] Civil War. Down to Peter getting the broken Blu-ray player from the trash and he walks into his department for the famous moment where Tony stark is waiting for him to offer him the stark internship and take him to Berlin. But because of things that happen in the multiverse because of new, random occurrences, it’s not Tony Stark who’s waiting for him there. It’s Norman Osborn and that sends his life in an unexpected trajectory that collides him with many unexpected characters in the Marvel universe.”

So it would seem that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be something of a What If…? series rather than the Spider-Man origin story we believed it to be. Having the series take place in the Multiverse does give it more freedom in telling Spidey’s story without worrying about stepping on MCU canon. Written and executive produced by Jeff Trammel, the animated series will give us a journey unlike any we’ve ever seen with a style that celebrates Spider-Man’s early comic book roots.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man hits Disney + on January 29th!