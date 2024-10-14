I, Robot director Alex Proyas says his viral comments about Tesla’s robots looking like his movie’s designs were a joke

Elon Musk’s Tesla, the brand that has been known for its electric, self-driving cars recently unveiled even more cutting-edge designs which push the envelope and could revolutionize the future of robotics as we know it. It all seems like a plot right out of a movie, and Alex Proyas, who directed the 2004 Will Smith sci-fi vehicle I, Robot, recently took to Musk’s home turf on social media to call out his product’s designs. Proyas, in what he’s now saying was just a joke, implied that the Tesla models are too eerily similar to the designs from his Issac Asimov adaptation.

In Proyas’ post, he writes the caption, “Hey Elon, Can I have my designs back please? #ElonMusk #Elon_Musk” while displaying side-by-side comparisons of the newly revealed Tesla Optimus Robots and driverless vehicles with his own film’s designs.

Many responses to Proyas’ accusations on social media came to Musk’s defence and pointed out that Tesla’s designs seem more inspired by science-fiction sources that predate the director’s 2004 movie. Another person posted a picture of a futuristic train design from the 30s with the caption, “This 1936 design?” Additionally, another commenter pointed to Fritz Lang’s Metropolis as inspiration for the robot and Art Deco-era locomotives, as well as the 1939 Duesenberg Coupe.

Following the avalanche of criticism, Proyas took to social media to clarify that his comments were meant in jest, writing, “the internet seemingly doesn’t understand a joke” on his social media.