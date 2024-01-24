Immaculate poster unveiled for Sydney Sweeney horror film, trailer coming tomorrow

A year and a half ago, it was announcedthat Sydney Sweeney – whose credits include Euphoria, the recent romantic comedy release Anyone but You, and the upcoming Sony Marvel movie Madame Web – was going to re-team with Michael Mohan, who directed her in the erotic thriller The Voyeurs, for the psychological horror film Immaculate . Last month, NEON acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the film and let it be known they’re planning to give it a theatrical release. Now we know that Immaculate will be reaching theatres on March 22nd. With just two months to go until that date arrives, a poster has been unveiled, and you can check it out at the bottom of this article. The trailer will be making its way online tomorrow.

Scripted by Andrew Lobel, Immaculate sees Sweeney taking on the role of Cecilia, a woman of devout faith who is offered a fulfilling new role at an illustrious Italian convent. Her warm welcome to the picture-perfect Italian countryside is soon interrupted as it becomes clearer to Cecilia that her new home harbors some dark and horrifying secrets .

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus), Alvaro Morte (Money Heist), Benedetta Porcaroli (Baby), and Dora Romano (The Hand of God) are also in the cast.

Sweeney produced the film through her company Fifty-Fifty Films, alongside Jonathan Davino. Also producing are Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler of Black Bear and Middle Child Pictures’ David Bernad, who developed the project with Sweeney after they worked together on the Emmy-winning series The White Lotus. Will Greenfield and Black Bear’s John Friedberg and Christopher Casanova serve as executive producers. Black Bear provided the financing.

How does Immaculate sound to you? Are you a fan of Sydney Sweeney’s work, and are you glad to hear she’s working with the director of The Voyeurs again? Take a look at the poster, then share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Other projects on the Sydney Sweeney line-up include a reboot of Barbarella, where she’ll be playing the title character; the thriller The Registration for producer Bradley Fuller and the writers of the Hellraiser reboot, Ron Howard’s survival thriller Eden, the Apple drama Echo Valley, and the Platinum Dunes production The Caretaker.