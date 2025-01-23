Insidious: The Further You Fear launches a spine-chilling live show across America

Insidious: The Further You Fear launches a spine-chilling live show across more than 80 cities across America.

By
Insidious: The Further You Fear, live show

The Insidious franchise has expanded further than I ever imagined, and the latest incarnation is a live show which has kicked off a North American tour of more than 80 cities.

Insidious: The Further You Fear is a “heart-pounding live theatrical experience where the lines between reality and fiction blur, constantly challenging what’s real and what’s imagined, what’s safe and what’s dangerous. This groundbreaking immersive experience is meticulously crafted to always keep the audience on edge, with no fourth wall to separate them—or protect them—from the unfolding terror. Each attendee will go face-to-face with the protagonists, making the audience an integral character in the chilling story as it unravels.

The immersive horror experience launched last weekend with a sold-out performance in Fayetteville, Arkansas. “This is definitely not your typical night out,” said co-director Toby Park. “Brace yourself for an experience that will shake you to your core. This isn’t just a show, it’s a living, breathing nightmare.

Related
Blumhouse and Peacock are taking over the Stanley Hotel for Overnightmare this October

The live show tells a new story from within the Insidious universe. Set up as a live event hosted by the “real” Specs and Tucker, the event takes a terrifying turn as “the infamous duo desperately try to prove they are legitimate ghost-hunters, things start to become very ‘Insidious’ when a paranormal demonstration goes wrong and dark forces are inadvertently unleashed. Trapped in a genuinely haunted theater, with something truly sinister lurking back-stage, the audience will find themselves under attack from such iconic characters as the Bride in Black, the Man Who Can’t Breathe and, of course, the terrifying Red Faced Demon. But what’s real? What’s the show? And who are you really sitting next to? The house is full. The stage is set. And the Red Door is about to open.

The Insidious franchise began in 2011 and was followed by several sequels, including Insidious: Chapter 2, Insidious: Chapter 3, Insidious: The Last Key, and Insidious: The Red Door. A sixth installment was announced and given an August 29th release. The project has since been removed from the schedule but is still in development.

Tags:
icon More Horror Movie News
Insidious: The Further You Fear, live show
Insidious: The Further You Fear launches a spine-chilling live show across America
Director Fede Alvarez has had to address a rumor about a de-aged Ripley showing up in his Alien: Romulus sequel
Fede Alvarez addresses rumor about Ripley returning in Alien: Romulus sequel
A trailer has been released for Bloat, a Screenlife horror film starring Ben McKenzie and Bojana Novakovic
Bloat trailer: Ben McKenzie, Bojana Novakovic Japanese horror film gets a March release
The Sadness director Rob Jabbaz is set to take the helm of the Garth Ennis horror comic adaptation Crossed
Crossed: Rob Jabbaz to direct Garth Ennis horror comic adaptation
View All

About the Author

10481 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Insidious News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles