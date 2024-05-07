Interview: Caitlin Cronenberg Goes Over Her Directorial Debut Humane + Pressures of Being a Cronenberg

Caitlin Cronenberg talks about building a realistic, near-apocalyptic society and why Jay Baruchel is such a benefit in her debut.

There are few names as big within the world of cinema as Cronenberg. David Cronenberg has been shocking audiences for decades, with his son Brandon taking up the mantle himself. Now, Caitlin Cronenberg follows in her family’s footsteps making her directorial debut, Humane. You can check out my review for the film HERE and hopefully will check out the film yourself. It’s such a terrifying look at a climate-battered world and the messed up solutions a fascist government would take. And it takes some unexpected turns.

I was lucky enough to chat with Caitlin about Humane and I proceeded to gush about the film for 15 minutes. It’s a rare opportunity to be able to discuss such a thought-provoking movie with the filmmakers themselves. So I fully took advantage of it, inquiring about the worldbuilding and if she felt any pressure due to her family name. Because Humane isn’t quite what you would expect it to be, as she’s a very different filmmaker from her father or brother. But I’d argue that just makes her all the more exciting of a filmmaker. With Humane being such a solid debut, I can’t wait to see what she brings us next.

Humane plot:

In the wake of an environmental collapse that is forcing humanity to shed 20% of its population, a family dinner erupts into chaos when a father’s plan to enlist in the government’s new euthanasia program goes horribly awry.

HUMANE IS PLAYING IN THEATERS ON APRIL 26TH, 2024 AND STREAMS ON SHUDDER ON JULY 26TH, 2024.

Shudder And Why It’s A Necessity For Horror Fans

Interview: Caitlin Cronenberg Goes Over Her Directorial Debut Humane + Pressures of Being a Cronenberg
