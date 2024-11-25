Interview: Doug Jones talks Nosferatu, final season of What We Do in The Shadows, Hocus Pocus 3!

There are few actors more synonymous with wonderful performances beneath layers of prosthetics and makeup than Doug Jones. Having appeared as Abe Sapian in the Guillermo Del Toro Hellboy films, the Creature in The Shape of Water, and even Billy Butcherson in Hocus Pocus, Jones has had a career that most actors simply dream of.

Doug can be seen in the recently released Nosferatu: Symphony of Horror, where he plays the title character; a role that Jones has wanted to play for decades. We spoke about the process of filming using elements from the original 1922 film as green screen backdrops, and how wonderful Max Schreck’s performance in the first film was. Doug is also starring in the final season of What We Do In The Shadows as The Baron, a role which has been an absolute highlight over the series’ 6 season run (and it was originally just supposed to be a one-episode cameo) Finally, we get into Hocus Pocus 3 and whether or not Doug has heard any rumblings of a production start. Doug could not have been more generous with his time and he was an absolute delight. Check out the video interview embedded above.

Doug is famous for starring in iconic film and TV roles under heavy prosthetic makeup. Some of his most recognizable characters include The Amphibian Man in the Oscar-winning film The Shape of Water, both Fauno and The Pale Man in Pan’s Labyrinth, Abe Sapien in the Hellboy movies, Billy Butcherson in Disney’s Hocus Pocus 1 & 2, The Silver Surfer in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, and Mac Tonight, the moon-headed piano player in McDonald’s long-running 1990’s ad campaign. Jones recently starred as Saru on Star Trek: Discovery and recurs as Baron Afanas on What We Do in the Shadows. This October, he stars as Count Orlok in David Lee Fisher’s Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror.

