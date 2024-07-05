Interview: Emma Roberts, Poppy Liu, and more talk Space Cadet!

Usually, when we see space in cinema, it’s usually accompanied by the word “opera” or “epic.” Enter Emma Roberts as a Florida Girl who wants nothing more than to get to space, and you’ve got Space Cadet, a lighthearted romantic (?) comedy that feels more cheerleader camp than serious space institution. These aren’t usually my types of films but I will always take the opportunity to be able to interview Chanel Oberlin from Scream Queens, Kiki from Hacks, and Billy Bone from Black Sails. So join me as I talk to stars Emma Roberts, Poppy Liu, Tom Hopper and writer/director Liz W. Garcia about their new film, Space Cadet (read our review here).

Space Cadet plot synopsis:

Tiffany “Rex” Simpson (Emma Roberts) has always dreamed of going to space, but life isn’t going quite as planned. Determined to turn things around, she aims high and with the embellishing touch of her supportive best friend Nadine (Poppy Liu), her “doctored” application lands her in NASA’s ultra-competitive astronaut training program. In over her head, Rex relies on her quick wits, moxie and determination to get to the top of her class. NASA program directors Pam (Gabrielle Union) and Logan (Tom Hopper) certainly take notice, but can this Florida girl get through training and into the cosmos before she blows her cover? Written and directed by Liz W. Garcia (“Purple Hearts,” “The Sinner”), Space Cadet is a comedy about the power of being yourself, following your dreams and shooting for the stars.

SPACE CADET IS STREAMING ON PRIME VIDEO ON JULY 4TH, 2024.