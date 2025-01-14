Interview: Kiernan Shipka and Brenda Song Discuss Pamela Anderson’s Comeback in The Last Showgirl

By

The last few years have seen Pamela Anderson making headlines for her makeup-free looks but this Awards season has been all about the star’s turn in Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl. Playing an aging Vegas showgirl, there are plenty of parallels between Anderson’s own life and the character she’s portraying. It allows her to pull from experience and really bring forth a heartbreaking performance (even if it’s probably not quite good enough to be winning any awards). You can check out Alex’s review HERE.

I was able to talk to the stars of the film, Kiernan Shipka and Brenda Song, to discuss the whirlwind of The Last Showgirl. With the generational theme of the movie, it was interesting to hear their takeaways and what hard truths they had to face. The set really seemed like there was a lot of female empowerment going on, which shouldn’t be a surprise when Jamie Lee Curtis is around. They were both absolutely ecstatic at the praise that Anderson has been getting for the film. But being the massive horror fan that I am, I also had to be sure to congratulate Kiernan on her fantastic turn in Longlegs.

THE LAST SHOWGIRL IS IN THEATERS EVERYWHERE!

Related
The Last Showgirl Review: Pamela Anderson is heartbreaking in Gia Coppola’s Las Vegas drama

Tags: , , , ,
icon More Interviews
Interview: Kiernan Shipka and Brenda Song Discuss Pamela Anderson’s Comeback in The Last Showgirl
American Primeval Interview: Betty Gilpin, Taylor Kitsch, Dane DeHaan, and more talk in-depth about the bloody Western drama
Better Man Interview: Robbie Williams & more on why the singer is played by a CGI monkey!
The Room Next Door Interview: Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore reveal how real life affected their new psychological drama
View All

About the Author

333 Articles Published

Tyler Nichols is a horror fanatic who resides in Michigan and is always on the hunt for the next great film. When not scouring the internet for movie news, he is usually off watching something dark, writing nonsensical musings, or playing in some fantastical video game world. While horror takes up most of his time, he still makes time for films of all types, with a certain affinity for the strange and unusual. He’s also an expert on all things Comic Book Cinema. In addition to reviews and interviews here on JoBlo.com, Tyler also helps with JoBlo Horror Originals where he’s constantly trying to convince viewers to give lesser-known horror films a chance.

Latest The Last Showgirl News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles