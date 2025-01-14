Interview: Kiernan Shipka and Brenda Song Discuss Pamela Anderson’s Comeback in The Last Showgirl

The last few years have seen Pamela Anderson making headlines for her makeup-free looks but this Awards season has been all about the star’s turn in Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl. Playing an aging Vegas showgirl, there are plenty of parallels between Anderson’s own life and the character she’s portraying. It allows her to pull from experience and really bring forth a heartbreaking performance (even if it’s probably not quite good enough to be winning any awards). You can check out Alex’s review HERE.

I was able to talk to the stars of the film, Kiernan Shipka and Brenda Song, to discuss the whirlwind of The Last Showgirl. With the generational theme of the movie, it was interesting to hear their takeaways and what hard truths they had to face. The set really seemed like there was a lot of female empowerment going on, which shouldn’t be a surprise when Jamie Lee Curtis is around. They were both absolutely ecstatic at the praise that Anderson has been getting for the film. But being the massive horror fan that I am, I also had to be sure to congratulate Kiernan on her fantastic turn in Longlegs.

