Interview: Naomi Scott and Parker Finn Talk Smile 2

Following up his surprise hit Smile, we talk with writer/director Parker Finn and star Naomi Scott about Smile 2

By

I had a great time with Parker Finn’s original feature Smile. It was a fun flick with great performances. Even still, when I stepped into the theatre for Smile 2, my expectations were in check. And yet, I, along with the rest of the audience, all responded to the new sequel. The surprisingly excellent sequel offers a compelling story that builds on its creepy premise. The kills are intense, and for a longer film, it never wears out its welcome. Much of the success can be given to the talent of its filmmaker, Parker Finn. However, you also have to give credit to the film’s star, Naomi Scott. The actress gives an incredible performance and makes you truly care about her dilemma. Check out our own Chris Bumbray’s review here.

It’s always nice to step into an interview with genuine excitement for the film. And I loved this movie. First up, I spoke with the filmmaker, Parker Finn. He talked about building this cinematic world and casting Naomi Scott in the lead. Next up I had the chance to speak with Ms. Scott. Having interviewed her before, I was more than pleased to talk again. Naomi is excellent here, and she opened up about playing a pop star who is facing a serious crisis in her life. Smile 2 is a terrific horror film, but it’s also incredibly unsettling, and it rarely pulls any punches. It’s more than a little refreshing to see a genuinely great sequel, and for me, this one is certainly up there.

Check out Smile 2 this weekend with a crowd!

