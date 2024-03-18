Interviews: Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, and more talk about Apples Never Fall

Chances are you have heard of author Lianne Moriarty. If you haven’t read her novels, you likely have seen the series based on her books Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers. Comprised of ensemble casts involved in intricate murder mysteries, these series are a blend of dark comedy and biting melodrama and have become big hits thanks to stars ranging from Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, and more. Now, Moriarty’s recent novel Apples Never Fall becomes the latest to be adapted as a limited series (read our review).

Apples Never Fall follows the Delaney family, led by Stan (Sam Neill) and Joy (Annette Bening). Running a tennis club in Florida, the Delaneys are parents to Troy (Jake Lacy), Amy (Alison Brie), Logan (Conor Merrigan Turner), and Brooke (Essie Randles). Empty nesters who have just retired, Stan and Joy welcome in stranger Savannah (Georgia Flood) whose presence causes a rift in the family. When Joy mysteriously vanishes, the Delaney kids question whether their father could have had something to do with it. Across the series, each episode dives into each character and how lies and secrets led to Joy’s disappearance.

I had the chance to chat with the Delaney kids as well as showrunner Melanie Marnich. Marnich talked about the balance between drama and humor and what makes Lianne Moriarty’s novels so enjoyable to adapt. Alison Brie talked about playing a character very different from any role she has taken before. Essie Randles discussed what it was like acting with Sam Neill and Annette Bening in her first major role. Jake Lacy talked about portraying the eldest sibling while Conor Merrigan Turner chatted about developing camaraderie with his on-screen family. Georgia Flood also talked about playing a villain and whether she thinks Savannah truly is a baddie. Check out the full interviews in the embed above.