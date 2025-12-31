Interviews: Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten and more discuss the new season of Fallout

The notion that video game adaptations are instant crap is no longer a stereotype that holds. Over the last few years, streaming platforms with deep pockets have finally given creative teams the freedom to adapt video game franchises in a way that allows for great storytelling and exceptional acting. With Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan on board to helm episodes in its first season, Fallout became a critical and fan hit. Now, the series is back for an impressive second season that is even better than the first.

Season two of Fallout picks up after the showdown between Lucy Maclean (Ella Purnell) and her father, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan). Lucy, teaming up with The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), heads to Las Vegas to find her dad and bring him to justice. At the same time, Maximus (Aaron Moten) returns to the Brotherhood of Steel. Everyone eventually converges on the City of Sin, where Robert House (Justin Theroux) is the man in charge. The new season is as hilarious as it is dramatic, with tons of fan favorite characters and creatures making their debut, along with new additions like Kumail Nanjiani and Macaulay Culkin.

I talked with the cast and creator of Fallout about the new season. Series co-showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet discussed the freedom that came with knowing a third season was on the way and how they determined which elements of the games to incorporate into these episodes. Aaron Moten discussed Maximus’ emotional state this season, while Moises Arias spoke about Norm’s expanded role this season. Walton Goggins discussed playing The Ghoul and what makes his present-day character different from his past as Cooper Howard. Check out the full interview in the embed above (plus check out more from the premiere of Fallout HERE!)

Fallout Season 2 is now airing on Prime Video.

