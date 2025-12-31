TV Interviews

Interviews: Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten and more discuss the new season of Fallout

By
Posted 2 hours ago

The notion that video game adaptations are instant crap is no longer a stereotype that holds. Over the last few years, streaming platforms with deep pockets have finally given creative teams the freedom to adapt video game franchises in a way that allows for great storytelling and exceptional acting. With Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan on board to helm episodes in its first season, Fallout became a critical and fan hit. Now, the series is back for an impressive second season that is even better than the first.

Season two of Fallout picks up after the showdown between Lucy Maclean (Ella Purnell) and her father, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan). Lucy, teaming up with The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), heads to Las Vegas to find her dad and bring him to justice. At the same time, Maximus (Aaron Moten) returns to the Brotherhood of Steel. Everyone eventually converges on the City of Sin, where Robert House (Justin Theroux) is the man in charge. The new season is as hilarious as it is dramatic, with tons of fan favorite characters and creatures making their debut, along with new additions like Kumail Nanjiani and Macaulay Culkin.

I talked with the cast and creator of Fallout about the new season. Series co-showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet discussed the freedom that came with knowing a third season was on the way and how they determined which elements of the games to incorporate into these episodes. Aaron Moten discussed Maximus’ emotional state this season, while Moises Arias spoke about Norm’s expanded role this season. Walton Goggins discussed playing The Ghoul and what makes his present-day character different from his past as Cooper Howard. Check out the full interview in the embed above (plus check out more from the premiere of Fallout HERE!)

Fallout Season 2 is now airing on Prime Video.

Source: JoBlo.com
Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

Alex Maidy
TV Critic / Columnist
6,264 Articles Published Started writing in 2012

Favorite Movies: Being There, The Shining, The Royal Tenenbaums, Suspiria, Seven, North By read more Northwest, Citizen Kane, The Monster Squad, Begotten, Fight Club, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Army of Darkness, Children of Men, Blade Runner, The Big Lebowski, Casino, Pi, Dumb and Dumber, The 400 Blows, Small Change, Bonnie & Clyde, Cool Hand Luke, Moulin Rouge, Gangs of New York, Shallow Grave, The Rock, The Incredibles, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, The Gate, Prince of Darkness, Oldboy, The Dark Knight, The Lord of the Rings, The Tree of Life, The Exorcist III, Midnight Special

Likes: To piss you off, unpopular opinions, the novels of Stephen King, read more obscure bands that even hipsters dont know, things that go boom, Reeses Pieces, Cate Blanchett, reading paper books, watching people falling down, a good jump scare, listening to a full album in one sitting, rooting for the underdog, red band trailers, rare steaks, cool beer labels, smooth whisky, properly proportioned image files, top ten lists, VHS tapes, and actually scary movies

Latest Fallout News

See More

The comment section exists to allow readers to discuss the article constructively and respectfully, focused on the topic at hand.

What’s Not Allowed

  • Abusive language, insults, or harassment toward other users or staff.
  • Hate speech of any kind is strictly prohibited.
  • Bickering, bullying, personal attacks, or baiting others to argue
  • Extended off-topic debates, especially those centered on politics or religion rather than the article topic
  • No AI content or SPAM

Latest Horror News

JoBlo Originals

The 5 Worst Horror Movies of 2025

Posted 5 hours ago
Despite 2025 being a generally good year for horror, there were also some notable disappointments among the releases.

JoBlo Originals

The 10 Best Horror Movies of 2025!

Posted 1 day ago
2025 was a solid year for horror, but what were the best movies? Here's our list of the best horror movies of the year!
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Street Fighter (2026)
  3. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
  4. Mortal Kombat 2
  5. Scream 7
  6. Disclosure Day
  7. Send Help
  8. Project Hail Mary
  9. Wuthering Heights
  10. Mercy

Breaking News