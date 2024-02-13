Invasion season 3 ordered by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has ordered season 3 of the sci-fi drama series Invasion, which is set across multiple continents and tells of an alien invasion

The premiere season of the Apple TV+ series Invasion (read our review HERE) started airing in October of 2021 and wrapped up its ten episode run in December of that year. The same week the season finale aired, it was announced that a second season of the show had been ordered. Invasion season 2 finally made its way to the screen in August of 2023 and wrapped up in October. It’s taken them a while, but Apple TV+ has now officially confirmed that they’ve renewed Invasion for season 3. The new batch of episodes are expected to begin filming later this month.

Created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, Invasion is set across multiple continents and is described as a sweeping, character-driven science fiction drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. Season 2 picked up 121 days after the invasion started.

The cast includes Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland, Tara Moayedi, Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor, and Naian González Norvind.

Kinberg had this to say about season 3: “I’m so proud of what we’ve been able to do with our first two seasons of the show with our partners at Apple TV+ and our cast and crew. This new season will continue to build on the scale, stakes, and propulsion of the Invasion, while keeping our characters front and center, bringing them together in ways that will hopefully surprise and most importantly move our audience, who have been so incredibly supportive and inspiring since day one.

Invasion is produced for Apple TV+ by Boat Rocker. Kinberg and Weil serve as executive producers alongside Audrey Chon, David Witz, Alik Sakharov, Andrew Baldwin, Dan Dietz, Katie O’Connell Marsh, and Boat Rocker’s Nick Nantell. Kinberg is best known for writing and/or producing multiple X-Men films (and directing X-Men: Dark Phoenix). Weil previously created the Amazon series Hunters, which was executive produced by Jordan Peele. He also wrote an episode of Peele’s version of The Twilight Zone.

Have you been watching Invasion, and are you glad to hear there’s a season 3 on the way? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

