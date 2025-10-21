Movie News

Will Daredevil be in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

By
Posted 6 hours ago
Marvel is keen on their secrets, so it can be kind of tricky to confirm who is or isn’t in any given upcoming movie in the MCU. And while we’ll have our hands full with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret War, we can shift more immediate attention to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as it’s the next movie slated in the MCU. Expectedly, it’s under such tight wraps that we don’t even know who the confirmed stars are playing, like Sadie Sink. So what are we to make of rumored Brand New Day cameos like Daredevil?

Charlie Cox addressed rumors of Daredevil popping up in Brand New Day by acknowledging that it doesn’t take a whole lot for fans to spark such online conversation. As he told Brandon Davis, “I know that they all think I’m in Spider-Man because I’m filming something in London, which I’m not. I’m not in Spider-Man [or Avengers]. I’m just concentrating on DD right now.”

What’s sort of curious about Cox’s comments regarding Daredevil and Brand New Day is that they were somewhat unprompted. While the subject of set photos regarding season two of Daredevil: Born Again was brought up, it was Cox who volunteered the bit about the next Spider-Man movie. That’s far from a confirmation, of course, but he’s not exactly doing anything to quell digital chatter. And since Cox had a brief appearance in 2021’s No Way Home – and even spoiled his appearance to Andrew Garfield –  it’s really not out of the question that Cox is working overtime to keep any potential cameo in Brand New Day a secret.

For what it’s worth, season two of Daredevil is set to premiere four months before Brand New Day; again, this is more coincidence than anything, but we can absolutely see Cox turning up; come on, when should we have ever taken a Marvel star’s word as fact?

In addition to Tom Holland reprising Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Brand New Day will also see the returns of Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk, and more.

Do you expect Daredevil to appear in Brand New Day?

