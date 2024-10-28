Jackie Brown gets a 4K Blu-ray release at the start of next year from Lionsgate

The follow-up to Quentin Tarantino’s massive success with Pulp Fiction will be getting an Ultra High Definition physical release.

Quentin Tarantino became a household name after Pulp Fiction, which celebrated its 30th anniversary this year. And while that film is getting a 4K Ultra HD Collector’s Edition, Blu-ray.com has announced the 4K release of Tarantino’s follow-up — Jackie Brown. The movie is an adaptation of the Elmore Leonard book, Rum Punch, and the 1997 film stars starring Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Forster, Bridget Fonda, and Michael Keaton (whom reprised his role in Out of Sight, another Leonard adaptation). This release is expected to hit retailers in the second half of January.

The description reads,
“When flight attendant Jackie Brown (Pam Grier) is busted smuggling money for her arms dealer boss, Ordell Robbie (Samuel L. Jackson), agent Ray Nicolette (Michael Keaton) and detective Mark Dargus (Michael Bowen) want her help to bring down Robbie. Facing jail time for her silence or death for her cooperation, Brown decides instead to double-cross both parties and make off with the smuggled money. Meanwhile, she enlists the help of bondsman Max Cherry (Robert Forster), a man who loves her.”

No special features have been announced as of yet, but the specs read,

Video
Codec: HEVC / H.265
Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)
HDR: HDR10
Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio
TBA

Subtitles
TBA

Discs
4K Ultra HD
Blu-ray Disc
Two-disc set (1 BD-100, 1 BD-50, 1 DVD)

Digital
Digital copy included

Packaging
Slipcover in original pressing

Playback
4K Blu-ray: Region free
2K Blu-ray: Region A 

A couple years ago, Pam Grier reflected on more than five decades in the business. One notable highlight she addressed was her 1997 comeback in Jackie Brown. Grier noted that she discovered a new way to approach acting, with the help of her director. “When you work with Quentin, he takes you to a place maybe you haven’t discovered. It was another level of maturity, not only in me, but my performance and then his feminine side, and how he saw me in the frames of his work, how I stood, how I walked, how I talked.”

Pam Grier also said the cool, calm and collected demeanor of Jackie Brown was essential to both the character and the film. “That’s the thing about acting, where you’ll see characters going after the bad guy and they’re grimacing, they’re angry. I’m like, ‘No, chill.’ The most powerful thing is you’re cool and no one sees you angry all the time—that’s some form of filmmaking. But Quentin didn’t want that. The movie would have been over in 10 minutes.”

Source: Blu-ray.com
