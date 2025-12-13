James Cameron on Netflix/Warner Bros. merger: “You can’t just steamroll theatrical out of existence”

It’s not a done deal yet, especially with Paramount launching a hostile takeover bid, but if all goes smoothly, Netflix is expected to acquire Warner Bros. This has raised many questions about Netflix’s plans regarding physical media, franchises, and theatrical releases. James Cameron, who once said that Netflix controlling Warner Bros. would be a “ disaster, ” expressed his latest feelings about the pending merger while speaking with Deadline.

James Cameron on the Netflix/Warner Bros. Merger

“ Look, it’s no secret that Netflix, they’ve kind of, in a funny way, they’ve had to make an accommodation with a few filmmakers like Guillermo del Toro and so on to keep a foot in theatrical, but I think it’s no secret that they want to replace theatrical, ” Cameron said. “ OK, I mean, maybe that happens, I don’t know, maybe I’m a dinosaur. I happen to think that there’s something sacred about the movie going experience and just the ease and broad access of streaming is not the complete answer. Maybe the universe adjusts around those two principles, but you can’t just steamroll theatrical out of existence and I’m going to stay opposed to that. “

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has said he’d like to see the theatrical window “ evolve, ” which could mean that the theatrical runs of Warner Bros. movies will eventually be considerably shorter. Sources have said that Sarandos may push for a 17-day exclusive theatrical window, but Cameron hopes that doesn’t happen.

“ Now, maybe Netflix modifies its game once it has the responsibility for the survival of theatrical as well, ” Cameron said. “ If they prevail in this, they’ll become a major and we’re down to half the number of majors that existed when I came into the business. This is going to sort itself out, but I’m pretty four-square on the side of let’s keep that theatrical experience alive. Clearly, I make movies for that, primarily. “

Avatar: Fire and Ash Will Hit Theaters Next Week

The first reactions to Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash have been mainly positive. Our own Chris Bumbray said, “ Avatar: Fire and Ash is obviously a must see in IMAX 3D. Like The Way of Water, it’s unbelievably immersive. I think it’s a minor step down from the last one, but the 3 hour plus running time whizzes by and I’m definitely always down for another trip to Pandora. ” Few could deny the visual spectacle on display, but some of the more critical reactions slammed the film as being more of the same and overly long.

The sequel will hit theaters on December 19, but will Avatar-mania help it join the $2 billion club like its predecessors?