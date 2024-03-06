Lindsay Lohan says Freaky Friday 2 is happening

2003’s Freaky Friday was a major box office success and stands as a fan favorite amongst a certain Disney-loving demographic, so it’s a bit of a surprise there hasn’t been a sequel. But with recent rumblings from its leads, a proper Freaky Friday 2 may be closer than ever. While promoting her new Netflix movie, Irish Wish, Lindsay Lohan told Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show that a follow-up to the 2003 film (which Quentin Tarantino loves) is happening.

While she was mum on the details, she did mention that former co-star Jamie Lee Curtis is on board. “We’re both excited! I’m gonna speak for Jamie.” This would be right in line with statements previously made by Curtis. Back in 2022, she told People, “There would be nothing I would love more, honestly, than to be able to work with her again, share our time again, and now be able to share it at this age with both of us 20 years older, or whatever we are.” But could it possibly happen? According to Curtis, yes. “We’re talking…There’s a lot of good talk going on.”

Last year, Curtis pitched a plot idea. “I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today…Let me be the grandma, let me be the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma.” Sexy grandma? Hubba hubba!

2003’s Freaky Friday is the third iteration of the story, after the 1976 version with Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris and the less successful TV movie remake with Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffmann.

What do you think? Is the nostalgia strong enough for a Freaky Friday sequel or would this just feel like a cash grab? With Lindsey Lohan mounting a comeback, could it happen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!