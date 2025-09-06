Jennifer Holland Talks the SPOILERS of Episode 3 of Peacemaker and how long she knew about a particular event

With the recent news that Superman will be getting a sequel of sorts with Man of Tomorrow, the DCU is very much off to the races. And while we wait for the releases of Supergirl, Lanterns, and Clayface, we’ve got James Gunn’s Peacemaker to keep us company. This second season has had the difficult task of differentiating itself from the prior DC Universe, trying to set the stage for what’s to come. And it’s been quite the success, with Peacemaker really impressing so far this season. You can check out Alex Maidy’s review HERE.

I was fortunate enough to speak with Emilia Harcourt herself, Jennifer Holland, and go over all the stuff that happened in Episode 3 of Peacemaker, “Another Rick Up My Sleeve.” So if you haven’t seen the episode, make sure to check that out, then come back here for some juicy tidbits about the behind the scenes. And you can be sure I had to slip in a little Man of Tomorrow talk in there as well. But watch out, because we’re getting into Peacemaker spoilers!

This episode revealed that Emilia Harcourt had actually had a romantic entanglement with Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flagg Jr. I asked Jennifer if she knew about the revelation before getting the episode script, and her answer was pretty surprising:

“ Yes, I did. I actually knew since season 1 ,” Holland said. “ James and I had discussed this, he knew this about Harcourt in Season 1, and that was everything that was behind how much she hated this guy and that she just had disdain dripping from her. It was really because she really, really had a reason to hate him. It wasn’t just because he was an asshole. ” It certainly colors her interactions with Chris (John Cena) a bit differently in the first season.

Harcourt is definitely a badass in our universe, but the other universe that we’ve seen in the show has a softer side to people, including Harcourt. And with how much of a hardass she’s been this season, getting in fights with randos at bars, I asked what it was like to get to play a softer side to Emilia. “ I loved it. I thought it was so interesting. I really wanted her to seem like the same. Genetically the same person, but you know, with a different upbringing, with a different set of circumstances. With different type of trauma. I mean, look, trauma to any person who goes through it is trauma, regardless of what someone might categorize as bad. Really worse trauma or whatever. But I think that Harcourt’s [from our dimension] been through some really rough stuff in her upbringing, and that’s what’s behind sort of who she has become as an adult. And Harcourt from the other dimension has not had that. You know, you can see she wears her heart on her sleeve. She talks too much. She tells you when she’s unhappy or she’s sad or whatever. She’s better at communicating her feelings. She’s just very thirsty. “

Harcourt isn’t the only alternate version in the episode, because we also get a look at a much less confident version of Kinnaman’s Rick Flag Jr. She gets into how much fun it was to see Joel play someone so against type:

“ I was so excited to see Joel take this sort of version of his character on because Joel’s never played a character like this before. I don’t think ever in his career has he ever had the opportunity to play this sort of weak, not confident, comedic character that he plays, and he’s got, like, physical comedy that he’s doing, and he just kills it. Man, he’s so good. I love him. There’s this line when he sits down, he runs over the trash can and he sits down at the desk and he’s talking to the guy that was sitting at the desk. And he says something like ‘I told you not to put the trash cans around the corner. Like, that’s a big problem. And a big problem.’ And it was totally just, Joel just improv’d that. It was so funny. “

Holland has also been participating in the Peacemaker podcast with Gunn and her co-star Steve Agee. It’s a great source for behind-the-scenes info and is damn near as funny as the show itself. And with Gunn’s crazy busy schedule, I asked her how the podcast came about: “ You know, James just loves the show. James is a huge fan of the show. And so he, you know, he was just like, what if you, Steve and I–you know we lived at the time in Los Angeles and we could just easily get together and it wasn’t going to cost very much money for them to put this this thing together. And we just thought it would be fun to get to talk about sort of the behind-the-scenes of filming and little tidbits that people don’t get to hear about. We thought there’s a strong fan base for these characters and for this show. And we think that there are some people out there who like it as much as we do. So let’s just go, you know, talk about this thing. And it was really just James just wanted to. He loves the show. “

And while I knew I wouldn’t be able to get any information about the recently announced Man of Tomorrow, I did ask how exciting it’s been to see James’ vision for the DCU have such success after so much uncertainty. “ It’s been just such a relief. I think that if people could see…be up like a fly on the wall, they would just see a guy who, he’s a fan. He’s a fan at heart. Like, that’s what he is. And he wants to do justice to all the fans out there, and he knows he can’t make everybody happy. But he wants to do his damnedest to. To do justice to these characters and these stories that he’s lived with since he was a kid. You know, he’s been reading comics since he was a kid and he talks all the time about the first time he he got comic books and how excited he was, and so it’s just an enormous relief to see that he can breathe a little bit and he’s able to to to see this plan that he has for the DC universe through because people are. People like it. “

New episodes of Peacemaker premiere on HBO Max every Thursday at 9 pm EST.