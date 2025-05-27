Jeremy Renner experienced the afterlife following 2023 accident

When Jeremy Renner was crushed by a snowplow on New Year’s Day 2023, that very well could have been the end of him. And for a moment, it was. Now, more than two years after the accident, countless years of rehab and even a determined return to the screen, Renner is recalling just what that experience was – and what it still means to him.

Jeremy Renner recently appeared on Kelly Ripa’s podcast (via EW), partly devoting time to chatting about the accident, which found him blunt chest trauma and 38 broken bones. And despite the pain that brought him to that moment, he can be quite deep about the relief that was also associated with it. “It’s a wonderful, wonderful relief to be removed from your body. It is the most exhilarating peace you could ever feel. You don’t see anything but what’s in your mind’s eye. Like, you’re the atoms of who you are, the DNA, your spirit. It’s the highest adrenaline rush, but the peace that comes with it, it’s magnificent. It’s so magical…And I didn’t want to come back. I remember, and I was brought back and I was so pissed off. I came back, I’m like, ‘Aww!’”

Obviously Jeremy Renner is happy to still be on the planet and alive, but his tango with death via that accident did allow him to reach a space that will forever carry him. “You don’t need to [speak to anyone after death]. That’s a human experience. Time is a human construct. It’s useless. It’s not linear. It’s not how it exists. It’s just like the most remedial version of your spirit’s existence is being on Earth. This is so remedial, language, all these things and blah, blah, blah… It’s all knowing, all experiencing, all at the same time, all at once.”

Jeremy Renner also said his accident pushed him to make sure he’s living the best and fullest life he can with the time he has. To him, he’d rather invest in love and those around him than anything material.

As for projects Jeremy Renner has completed or lined up, the actor hopped right into docuseries Rennervations and will return to the Knives Out series with this year’s Wake Up Dead Man. But no, don’t expect to see him in Hawkeye again…