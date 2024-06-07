JoBlo Friday Night Flicks Live Stream Returns! Come Join the Fun!

Tonight! Join Kier Gomes on JoBlo Originals on YouTube (also on Rumble and Facebook Live) for our latest Friday Night Flicks Live Stream at 8:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM PST.

The OFFICIAL JoBlo Originals’ Live Stream, Friday Night Flicks with Kier Gomes, is back! And now, there are more ways than ever to watch it! You can see the show on our JoBlo Originals channel (or via the embed above), over on our RUMBLE channel, and on Facebook LIVETONIGHT at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT.

So, what’s Kier going to talk about this time? PLENTY. First, there’s the new trailer for Venom: The Last Dance, which dropped earlier this week. We’ll dive into the different fan theories behind the trailer hints, reveals, and more! Kier’s also going to take a deep dive into one of the most underrated trilogies: M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable Saga. That’s right folks – it’s a legit trilogy (Unbreakable, Split and Glass). Kier will tell you why he thinks it rules AND he’ll also be giving away a 4K Blu-ray copy of Unbreakable! So make sure to watch live tonight at 8ET/5PT. We’re very excited to get these livestream shows going, and as always, we need your support!

What else would you like to hear Kier weigh in on the Live Stream tonight, other than Venom: The Last Dance, and the Unbreakable trilogy? Let us know in the comments!

