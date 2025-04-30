The JoBlo Movie Show Live Stream Moves to Thursday!

As some of you know, our JoBlo Originals channel has been doing weekly live streams for the last six months where we talk movies, watch and react to new trailers, and do giveaways to spread some love to our regular viewers. The show has evolved in that time from being a testing ground to hang out with our audience, to being a staple in some of our weekly viewers’ Friday nights. And with the show’s audience and production growing, we’ve made a few changes to the live setup that I’m here to share with you! Starting tomorrow night, Friday Night Flicks becomes The JoBlo Movie Show, and moves to Thursday nights at 8PM EST!

So, why is Thursday now our regularly scheduled day for running the show going forward? While Friday nights may seem to be perfect for a live show, we’re aware (and have been reminded by some) that Friday Nights are usually when our core audience is going to the movies, taking their families out, or otherwise looking to unwind after the work week- and many have told us that Friday’s don’t work for them. We hear you guys! The truth is, we want to join you all in going to the movies and relaxing after the work week. So, Thursday nights make the most sense for the purpose that it’s late enough in the week to still read the weekly movie news and provide you all with the latest updates in Hollywood, and it allows folks to free up their Friday nights without missing anything.

Now obviously, we can’t call our show “Friday Night Flicks” if it doesn’t air on Friday, can we? That’s why we’re rebranding as THE JOBLO MOVIE SHOW! Personally, I like this definitive name for the show, and I think it matches what we want to continue doing, talking movies with you. IF you aren’t familiar with our weekly streams, please feel free to check out some of our recent ones HERE!

We aim to bring you guys a quality, energetic show full of news, surprises, and some of my infamous rants and fits- but we also want to give you all the show that YOU want to watch. This means adding more segments to the show that have been frequently requested by our viewers. This includes more guests from JoBlo’s staff (Suggestions are always appreciated), more JoBlo merch giveaways, more celebrity guests (eventually) and much more! Your input to the show is important to us so stop by any week and join in the fun and let us know what else you want to see!

Check out some of our earlier episodes with featured guests!

So, when does this all start? Well, THIS THURSDAY! We figured let’s kick things off and really see what we can do for our first show under the new schedule and title. On Thursday, May 2nd at 8PM EST, we will be going live for the first episode of The JoBlo Movie Show and I want to see you all there! To solidify this episode as a special occasion, we’re going to be giving away one of our NEW JoBlo popcorn buckets to one lucky viewer. Haven’t heard of the JoBlo popcorn buckets designed and handmade by Mike Conway? Check them out!

New schedule, new show name, new popcorn buckets, more JoBlo staff getting in on the fun. What more could you ask for? Well, whatever you want! Come by the JoBlo Originals YouTube channel tomorrow night and help us build the best show we can make.

See you all this Thursday for The JoBlo Movie Show!