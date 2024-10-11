JoBlo TV roundup: Check out the free movies we shared this week! Clowntergeist, Bite Night, and more

Clowntergeist, Bite Night, and Curse of the Nun are now available to watch for free on the JoBlo TV YouTube channel!

Last month, JoBlo Media and Octane Multimedia teamed up to launch a new YouTube channel named JoBlo TV, which hosts multiple feature films to watch for free throughout the week. The genres we’ll be focusing on at JoBlo TV are Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Thrillers – but for the month of October, we’re celebrating Halloween all month long with our JoBlotober event. It’s all horror all the time!

The movies that have been released on JoBlo TV over the last week are the creepy clown movie Clowntergeist, the vampire movie Bite Night, and the supernatural horror film Curse of the Nun – and you can tell from the title what sort of supernatural threat that one deals with.

Directed by Aaron Mirtes, who crafted the script with Brad Belemjian, Clowntergeist has the following synopsis: Emma, a college student with a crippling fear of clowns, must come face to face with her worst fear when an evil spirit in the body of a clown is summoned terrorizing the town she calls home. Mirtes has an acting role in the film alongside Brittany Belland, Burt Culver, Madeleine Heil, Monica Baker, Cait Madry, Sean Patrick Murray, Tom Seidman, Johnjay Fitih, Eric Corbin, Caitlin Rigney, Ella Romero, and Jesse Mendelsohn.

Maria Lee Metheringham directed Bite Night and wrote the screenplay with Will Metheringham. Here’s the synopsis: Haunted Honeymoon meets My Best Friend is a Vampire meets Clue. When three beautiful ladies manage to grab the attention of a group of punks with their enchanting voices. They become the lucky guests or rather victims of the house of Valice. However the tables turn quite suddenly when the ladies realize they are in fact the unfortunate victims of the madness which they themselves created. The Metheringhams also star in the movie alongside Dani Thompson, Rachel Brownstein, Marcella Edgecombe-Craig, Kian Pollard, Ryan-Jay Jones, and George Walker.

Aaron Mirtes wrote and directed Curse of the Nun. The synopsis: Anna Winter, while moving out of her house, encounters the spirit of a deranged nun who wants her to stay in the house so badly, she’s prepared to kill her to make sure she does. Lacy Hartselle, Rae Hunt, Kate Kilcoyne, Alice Raver, Brad Belemjian, Cael Adcock, and Jonathan Everett star, with Michael T. Flynn and Aaron Mirtes showing up as Pizza Man #1 and Pizza Man #2. You may have noticed that Aaron Mirtes directed both Clowntergeist and Curse of the Nun, and those aren’t the only Mirtes movies we’ve shared. Other Mirtes movies on the JoBlo TV channel are American Hunt and Ouija Craft. You can have a Mirtes marathon!

To follow our JoBlo TV releases, click over to the YouTube channel and subscribe! We also recently launched a new page at JoBloYouTubeNetwork.com, where you can access all of our YouTube channels from one place.