JoBlo TV roundup: Check out the free movies we shared this week! Death Cast, Pumpkins, & Game of Dragons

At the end of September, JoBlo Media and Octane Multimedia teamed up to launch a new YouTube channel named JoBlo TV, which hosts multiple feature films to watch for free throughout the week. The genres we’ll be focusing on at JoBlo TV are Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Thrillers – but for the month of October, we were celebrating Halloween all month long with our JoBlotober event. It was all horror all the time… and while the event is now over, as Halloween has come and gone, two of the three movies we released this week were still JoBlotober horror releases.

The movies that have been released on JoBlo TV over the last week are the slasher Death Cast, the supernatural horror film Pumpkins, and (to kick off November) the action fantasy film Game of Dragons. Here’s some information on each one of them:

Written and directed by Bobby Marinelli, Death Cast has the following synopsis: The experience of six fame hungry actors is documented as they unknowingly trade their lives to star in an experimental horror film. The film stars Lacy Hartselle, Kyle Swanson, Hedy Nasser, Marvin LaViolette, Danielle Stratton, Andres Erickson, Sean T. O’Brien, Khalil Abu-Jamous, Dave Johnson, Hoon Park, Jonathan Hickson, and Sharon Lanay Chapman. Hartselle can also be seen in the JoBlo TV releases Curse of the Nun, American Hunt, and Ouija Craft.

Pumpkins has been described as “Friday the 13th meets Attack of the Killer Tomatoes meets Halloween.” Starring scream queen Dani Thompson, this one tells the following story: A survival experience group clashes with a farmer set on revenge, as they wade into his land not knowing what awaits them and their team members. Thompson is joined in the cast by Craig Edwards, Samantha Hindman, Maria Lee Metheringham, Stacey Gough, John Michael Foulger, Mark Hindman Smith, James Bayes, Marcella Edgecombe-Craig, Stefan Michaels, Iona Mckeown, Will Metheringham, Sarah Jayne Curry, Anthony Wakefield, Debra Marie Mawdsley, Dale Hooley, and Mark Blake Smith. Maria Lee Metheringham also directed the film and wrote the screenplay with Will Metheringham.

We move away from horror (for now) with Game of Dragons, which is also known as Dragon Kingdom. Directed by Simon Wells from a script by Aston Benoit and Ben Loyd-Holmes, this one tells the following story: Born of fire and magic the Dragons’ power is immeasurable. This power could not be harnessed until a Magister used it to spawn an army of fury bloods. Prince Favian of Zaldah filled with anger when King Xalvador named Princess Elizabeth as the next ruler enlisted the Magister’s army to take control of the Kingdom. The only people that can stop him and inform the King of Favian’s insidious plan are the Princess and her two Knights forming an unlikely alliance with two Katori Warrior Women. Their quest will not be easy as their path is blocked by the fury bloods leaving them no choice but to traverse The Dark Kingdom, a land that swallows all who enter. Loyd-Holmes stars in the film with Ross O’Hennessy, Rebecca Dyson-Smith, Zara Phythian, Jemma Moore, Mike Mitchell, Jon-Paul Gates, Cengiz Dervis, Jessica-Jane Stafford, Linda Louise Duan, Adrian Bouchet, Delia Rose, Silvio Simac, Marc Zammit, Devon White, Joe Egan, Clare Duncan, and Louise Rhian Poole.

