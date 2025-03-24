Ryan Reynolds calls for John Candy to be on Canadian currency

John Candy, who passed away in 1994, is getting some support from fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds to be the face of the 100-dollar note.

John Candy was a genuine treasure, but only Canada can claim him as a national one. And fellow Canuck Ryan Reynolds would like to see him honored by putting him on the Canadian 100-dollar note.

Replying to Made in Canada’s comment that they should put John Candy on Canadian legal tender, Ryan Reynolds wrote, “This is essential. No disrespect to Sir Robert Borden, but John Candy was WAY funnier.” Reynolds has a point here – Who is more deserving of being the face of Canadian currency? A prime minister with a nine-year term or Gus Polinski, Polka King of the Midwest? Coupled with the fact that you couldn’t name a single time Robert Borden made you laugh and it seems like an easy decision to us…

This is essential. No disrespect to Sir Robert Borden, but John Candy was WAY funnier. 🍁 🍭 https://t.co/8SZOmeEiX3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 23, 2025

On the reverse side of the Canadian note is a collection of scientific and medical innovations, including a researcher behind a microscope, a bottle of insulin (Canadian Frederick Banting and American-Canadian Charles Best being leading innovators in its usage) and an electrocardiogram. Bit of a snoozefest, when you consider the back could be an interpretation of the cast of SCTV.

The world lost John Candy in March 1994, suffering a heart attack while near the end of filming on what would be his first posthumously released movie, Wagons East. (Canadian Bacon would follow in 1995.) Candy’s career began in the 1970s, truly breaking out with sketch comedy show SCTV, the show which won him two Emmys for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program. From there, he had parts in comedy classics such as The Blues Brothers, Stripes and National Lampoon’s Vacation, easily becoming one of the most lovable presences on the big screen. The ‘80s would also find him in Summer Rental, Spaceballs, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, The Great Outdoors, and Uncle Buck, to name some of the most prominent.

The ‘90s would be all-too short for John Candy, but he continued with comedy most notably through Nothing But Trouble and Cool Runnings while also giving a truly stellar dramatic turn in Oliver Stone’s JFK.

