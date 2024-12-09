The beloved John Candy comedy from John Hughes, Uncle Buck, gets a 4K Blu-ray release early next year

The company Kino Lorber previously announced that they will be releasing John Candy’s 80s comedy, Summer Rental, on 4K Blu-ray in January. The boutique label has now announced that the following month another beloved John Candy movie will be having a new physical video remastering. Blu-ray.com has revealed that Uncle Buck will get its own Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray release on February 18. This film was a much bigger hit for Candy and is seen as one of his best movies. This is also the film that would give Hughes the idea to write Home Alone with Macaulay Culkin in mind.

The movie stars John Candy, Amy Madigan, Jean Louisa Kelly, Gaby Hoffmann and Macaulay Culkin. The Description reads, “When Cindy (Elaine Bromka) and her husband, Bob (Garrett M. Brown), have to leave town for a family emergency, there is only one person available to babysit for their three kids: Bob’s lazy, carefree brother, Buck (John Candy). While he immediately gets along with the two younger children (Gaby Hoffman, Macaulay Culkin), Buck must change his bachelor lifestyle if he wants to be a responsible caregiver for the angst-filled teenager, Tia (Jean Louisa Kelly).”

Special Features and Technical Specs are set to include:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

NEW Audio Commentary by critics Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Josh Nelson

NEW Audio Commentary by critic Historian Joe Ramoni

5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

Optional English SDH Subtitles

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

Optional English Subtitles

NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

NEW Audio Commentary by critics Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Josh Nelson

NEW Audio Commentary by critic Historian Joe Ramoni

Sixteen Going on Seventeen: NEW Interview with Actress Jean Louisa Kelly

Theatrical Trailer

5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 (48kHz, 24-bit)



Subtitles

English SDH

Discs

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Two-disc set (1 BD-100, 1 BD-50)

Packaging

Slipcover in original pressing

Playback

4K Blu-ray: Region free

2K Blu-ray: Region A