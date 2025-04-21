John Cena gets WrestleMania 41 Funko Pop!

***This article will contain spoilers for WrestleMania 41 – more specifically for the match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes***

As an iconic wrestling career nears its end, the time is now for a Funko Pop! marking John Cena’s final WrestleMania in-ring appearance, where he defeated Cody Rhodes to win his record 17th world title.

As per Funko: “To commemorate Wrestlemania 41, Funko, the leading pop culture and fandom lifestyle brand, have announced their newest limited edition John Cena Pop! celebrating one of the most iconic wrestlers and his enduring legacy…Commemorate a WWE superstar by bringing this exclusive POP! John Cena® (WrestleMania 41) into the ring so he can put on one of his memorable final shows in your WWE collection.”

The figure, which is currently up for pre-order on Funko’s site, features John Cena in his new heel t-shirt and hat which he wore to the ring at Wrestlemania 41. The estimated shipping date is September 25th. This isn’t the first time that Funko has given John Cena the Pop! treatment, as he has variants for U Can’t See Me, Never Give Up, The Doctor of Thuganomics, and a Pop! Moment modeled after a WrestleMania showdown with The Rock.

WrestleMania 41 marked John Cena’s 17th appearance at WWE’s grandest stage of them all. With his win on Sunday night, his record stands at 11-6. Other notable victories include those over the likes of Triple H, Shawn Michaels and The Rock. His last singles win at WrestleMania was back in 2015.

John Cena announced his retirement from in-ring wrestling in July, formally kicking off his 2025 farewell tour with this January’s Royal Rumble. While he lost that 30-man match, he would go on to win the Elimination Chamber, giving him the shot at Cody Rhodes’ title, which Rhodes won at WrestleMania XL over a year ago.

While John Cena only has so many matches left in him, you’ll be able to catch him in the much-anticipated second season of Peacemaker, returning August 21st.

What did you think of John Cena’s final WrestleMania match? Were you surprised that he won the title?

