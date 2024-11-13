John Krasinski named People’s Sexiest Man Alive

At 45 years old, John Krasinski has been crowned at this year’s People’s Sexiest Man Alive, saying he has to raise the bar now.

For a guy who broke out playing a lovelorn, prank-playing paper salesman, John Krasinski has done all right for himself. OK, a lot of people still crushed on his quirky looks and clever pranks, but to be named People’s Sexiest Man Alive is on another level entirely.

Cheekily speaking on his reaction to the title, John Krasinski said, “Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts. Other than maybe I’m being punked. That’s not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I’ll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me.”

One might think that a middle-aged man being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive would be an anomaly, but it’s actually pretty common for someone in at least their mid-40s to get the title. In fact, in the past 10 winners, only one – Michael B. Jordan – was in his 30s. And one – Patrick Dempsey – was in his 50s, making him the second-oldest to be named People’s Sexiest Man Alive, two years younger than the then-59-year-old Sean Connery. Prior to that run, there was a string of five winners in their 30s. Even still, the average age circles 40.

Like a true gente, John Krasinski gave credit to his relationship with wife Emily Blunt while poking fun at the inevitable punishment within the house. “It’s that beautiful thing where when you’re married to someone, you’re constantly learning and changing and evolving. And I’m so lucky to go through all that with her…I think it’s going to make me do more household chores. After this comes out, she’ll be like, ‘All right, that means you’re going to really earn it here at home.’”

John Krasinski has branched out better than most of his fellow Office-mates, branching out heavily into both the horror genre with the A Quiet Place movies and producing Rosemary’s Baby prequel Apartment 7A, as well as the action genre, showcasing his skills by taking over the Jack Ryan franchise. While the namesake Amazon Prime Video series ended, the story will continue in a feature film.

What do you think of John Krasinski being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive?

