John Rambo director says the prequel won’t be as dark as the last two films

After five films and more than forty years, the Rambo film franchise is moving on without Sylvester Stallone. It was recently announced that Noah Centineo (The Recruit) will be taking over the role of John J. Rambo for a prequel titled John Rambo , which is expected to focus on the early military career of the legendary Vietnam War veteran. It would be easier to write this one off if it weren’t set to be directed by Sisu and Sisu: Road to Revenge director Jalmari Helander, because the idea of Helander directing a Rambo movie is quite appealing. Now, in an interview with Dexerto, Helander revealed that his approach to the prequel will result in a movie that won’t be as dark as the last two films.

Helander told Dexerto, “ It won’t be as dark as the last two Rambos. ” Those being the ultraviolent Rambo (2008) and the kind-of-depressing, but better than its reputation would suggest, Rambo: Last Blood (2019). Helander went on to say, “ It’s going to be a little more adventurous, and I hope to inspire a new generation of 10-year-olds to go into the forest to play Rambo. Let’s see how that goes. “

Well, let’s hope he makes a movie that inspires 10-year-olds while still being at least as violent and R-rated as Rambo: First Blood Part II was back in 1985. That movie inspired plenty of 10-year-olds without actually being meant for 10-year-olds.

Producers for John Rambo include Kevin King-Templeton of Templeton Media, Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger, and Avi Lerner. Trevor Short and Bonfire Legends’ Dallas Sonnier executive produce alongside Amanda Presmyk. AGBO, the studio founded by Anthony and Joe Russo, also recently came on board to produce as part of a partnership with Lionsgate and Millennium Media. Angela Russo-Otstot and Michael Disco will produce for AGBO while Anthony and Joe Russo serve as executive producers.

Stallone had hoped to make a Rambo prequel himself, using some AI de-aging trickery. He’s not involved with the prequel that is being made, but he told Entertainment Tonight, “I don’t know much about the young man, but it’s going to be quite a challenge…I think it could be fantastic, I really do, if they hit all the marks.”

Scripted by by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (The Mauritanian, Black Adam), John Rambo will be filming in Thailand.

