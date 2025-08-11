John Rambo: Noah Centineo to star in Millennium’s Rambo origins prequel

According to Deadline, The Recruit star Noah Centineo is locked and loaded for Millennium Media’s John Rambo origins film. The project hails from Sisu director Jalmari Helander, who directs from a script by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. There are many details to iron out, but if all goes well, John Rambo could shoot in Thailand in the fall.

Plot details for John Rambo remain a mystery, but the film is likely to focus on the early military career of the legendary Vietnam War veteran made famous by Sylvester Stallone. John Rambo, created by David Morell in his novel First Blood, is one of the most iconic characters in U.S. cinematic history. The tough-as-nails role helped put Stallone on the map and pave the way for other titans of the action genre.

In the 1982 classic First Blood, John Rambo is a Green Beret forced by a corrupt sheriff and the National Guard to flee into the mountains of the Pacific Northwest. While being hunted, Rambo uses his survival skills to make the sheriff and his men regret their actions. Stallone’s one-man-army franchise has five movies, and the series has earned more than $800 million worldwide.

Interestingly, Sylvester Stallone is not involved in the John Rambo prequel—at least not yet. He knows Noah Centineo will star in John Rambo but has yet to make a statement. Producers for John Rambo include Kevin King-Templeton of Templeton Media, Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger, and Avi Lerner. Trevor Short and Bonfire Legends’ Dallas Sonnier executive produce alongside Amanda Presmyk.

After leading the canceled-too-soon espionage thriller The Recruit for Netflix, Noah Centineo starred in Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza’s docudrama Warfare. Centineo will play Ken Masters in the upcoming Street Fighter movie to keep his action chops sharp. He joins an eclectic Street Fighter cast, including Jason Momoa as Blanka and David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, 50 as Balrog, Joe Anoa’i as Akuma, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Andrew Schultz as Dan Hibiki, Orville Peck as Vega, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, and Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim.

What do you think about Noah Centineo playing a young Rambo for Millennium Media’s John Rambo prequel? Let us know in the comments section below.