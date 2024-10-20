Josh Brolin shares funny anecdote from The Goonies set

Quick — who’s your favorite character from The Goonies? Is it Chunk because of the truffle shuffle? Maybe Data because of his elaborate boobytraps? How about Mouth because Corey Feldman was the perfect wiseass (hey, he’s got my vote)? With a group of characters like that’s, it’s not all that easy. Turns out, Josh Brolin — who played eldest Walsh brother Brandon — even has a hard time picking the best Goonies character of them all.

Appearing at NYCC for a Q&A panel, Josh Brolin had his session hijacked by Goonies castmate Ke Huy Quan (Data), who insisted he tell him both his favorite moment from making the movie and, more importantly, who his favorite fellow Goonie is. As per People, Quan then revealed that Jeff Cohen (Chunk) was with him, putting the pressure on Brolin big time.

Brolin — perhaps wisely — ducked the second question but indulged them in the first, saying that the reveal of One-Eyed Willy’s ship, the Inferno, was the moment that blew his mind. “They wouldn’t let us see the ship the whole time they were building it. So we finally ended up on the Warner Brothers lot, and we were shooting in different stages, but they wouldn’t let us see the ship…Finally the moment came, I think, four months into filming, four-and-a-half months into filming, and they lined us up, they backed us in, they had us close our eyes. “They said, ‘We want you to go underwater.’ They had speakers underwater. They had all the cameras set up. And they said, ‘We want you guys, because we’re coming off the slide, that’s the cut, and we want you to come up from under the water and turn around,’ and they’re going to get the real reaction of, you know, all of our real reaction of the ship.”

OK, so Brolin may not want to single out any of The Goonies cast as his favorite, but that’s still a pretty cool story about the lengths some filmmakers will go to to get an authentic take from a teenage cast. Added to this, Brolin admitted he gave a reaction to the Inferno that we’ll just say made the cast do another take…and no, it had nothing to do with his method acting.

Since we have no pressure, who is your favorite character from The Goonies? Share your pick with us below!

