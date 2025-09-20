Interviews

Josh Gad and Kaya Scodelario talk Alex Winter’s Adulthood

By
Posted 2 hours ago
Directed by Alex Winter and starring Josh Gad and Kaya Scodelario, the dark comedy Adulthood is set to be released by Republic PicturesDirected by Alex Winter and starring Josh Gad and Kaya Scodelario, the dark comedy Adulthood is set to be released by Republic Pictures

If there’s one thing that I love, it’s a dark comedy that is willing to take risks. Adulthood manages to do just that, as it follows a brother and sister who hide a dead body, only to make mistake after mistake and get more in over their heads. Director Alex Winter (who most of us know as Bill from Bill and Ted but is also a fantastic director in his own right) has given us a film that is more than it looks on the surface. And honestly, with the Coen Brothers no longer making movies together, this is the most Coen-style movie we’ve gotten in a long time.

I spoke about the film with stars Josh Gad, Kaya Scodelario, Billie Lourd and Anthony Carrigan, and we got into the darkness of Adulthood. Josh and Kaya get into what makes Alex such a great director, and why these characters intrigued them so much. I also made sure to sneak in something about Spaceballs 2, which appears to be filming in Australia soon! Check it all out in the interview above!

Adulthood plot:

When siblings Megan and Noah uncover a long-buried corpse in their parents’ basement, they stumble into a wildly escalating spiral of crime, cover-ups, and murder. The deeper they dig, the harder it becomes to escape.

ADULTHOOD WILL RELEASE IN SELECT THEATERS ON SEPTEMBER 19TH AND ON DIGITAL ON SEPTEMBER 23RD.

About the Author

Tyler Nichols
Critic
Favorite Movies: Se7en, Halloween, Scream, A Nightmare On Elm Street, Back To The Future, Battle Royale, Jaws, The Social Network, Friday the 13th, American Movie, anything Tarantino, Scott Pilgrim vs The World, Evil Dead, The Batman, The Shining, No Country For Old Men, T2, Boyhood, Ed Wood, Jurassic Park, Wild at Heart

Likes: Horror, Movies, Writing, Guitar, the MCU, "So Bad They're Good" Movies, Video Games, Spider-man, Whiskey, Professional Wrestling, Hockey, Football, Star Wars, world domination, Jeopardy, Silence

