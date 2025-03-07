Justin Lin to direct Keanu Reeves in BRZRKR movie for Netflix

Fast & Furious director Justin Lin will take the helm of BRZRKR, the adaptation of the comic-book series co-created by Keanu Reeves.

THR reports that Fast & Furious director Justin Lin has been tapped to helm BRZRKR, the live-action action flick based on the comic of the same name co-created by Keanu Reeves.

BRZRKR is a “brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages. The man known only as ‘B’ is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence, even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge — working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires — the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence … and how to end it.

Reeves will star in BRZRKR and will also produce alongside Stephen Christy for Boom! Studios, Stephen Hamel for Company Films, Ross Richie, and Justin Lin for Perfect Storm. Mattson Tomlin (The Batman Part II) penned the script for the movie. Netflix is also developing a BRZRKR anime series, which will expand the universe by exploring different elements of the story with Reeves attached to voice his character.

Reeves co-created and co-wrote the comic series with Matt Kindt, which was illustrated by Ron Garney. The first issue was one of the best-selling comics of the last decade, selling over 600,000 copies. The series spanned twelve issues and has been followed by several spinoffs and a novel, The Book of Elsewhere, which Reeves wrote with China Miéville.

Justin Lin certainly knows his way around action sequences, but it’s interesting that Reeves once considered directing BRZRKR himself. “I know how it’s a lot of work, but the film that I directed, Man of Tai Chi, was born; I became the director because I was part of the writing process, and I didn’t want to hand it over,” Reeves explained in 2022. “I was like, oh, okay. I have to direct this. I’m not quite there yet on ‘BRZRKR.’ I have to read the script, but I’m also interested in having a collaborator and what they could bring to it.

Source: THR
