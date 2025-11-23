Paramount pushes the release date of Kendrick Lamar, Matt Stone, and Trey Parker’s untitled comedy

Unfortunately, the film collaboration between rap sensation Kendrick Lamar and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone has hit another snag. According to Deadline, Paramount is pushing the trio’s untitled film off its March 20, 2026, date to an unspecified time. While no new date has been set, the group says they’re continuing to work hard to finish the movie. Producers are Stone and Parker for Park County, and Lamar and Dave Free for pgLang.

“It’s true – we’re moving (again). We’re working hard at finishing the movie,” Park County & pgLang partners said in a joint statement.

According to insiders, the delay stems from Lamar, Stone, and Parker being incredibly busy. Lamar has been on a global tour since April, with the tour continuing into next month, while the South Park duo continues work (and dodging cancellation) on the latest season of their hit animated series. Despite delaying the film’s release for a second time, all say they need more time to align their schedules and give the project the attention it deserves.

At last year’s CinemaCon, Paramount’s Brian Robbins excitedly announced the project, adding that it’s: “One of the funniest and most original scripts we’ve ever read.”

With the untitled Kendrick Lamar movie off that date, Amazon MGM Studios’ Project Hail Mary starring Ryan Gosling is the only major release happening that weekend.

Project Hail Mary was filmed for IMAX. Gosling is joined by Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub. The synopsis reads, “Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.”

Amy Pascal, Gosling, Lord, Miller, Aditya Sood, Rachel O’Connor, and Andy Weir are all on board as producers of the film. Drew Goddard wrote the adapted screenplay based on the Andy Weir novel. Weir had also written the novel for The Martian, which served as source material for the Matt Damon film of the same name. Goddard is also set to executive produce with his Goddard Textiles partner, Sarah Esberg, along with Ken Kao.