Kill Me: Charlie Day, Allison Williams set to star in murder mystery

I have enjoyed watching Charlie Day in movies like Horrible Bosses and its sequel, Fist Fight, Vacation, and others. I like his screen presence and find his comedic performances to be very amusing… and yet I still haven’t gotten around to watching a single episode of his sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which is currently sixteen seasons deep. I’m going to check that show out one of these days. In the meantime, Deadline reports that Day is set to star in a murder mystery called Kill Me , and he’s being joined in the cast by Allison Williams of Get Out, M3GAN, and Girls.

Written and directed by Peter Warren (The Auteur), Kill Me will see Day taking on the role of Jimmy, who wakes up in a bathtub after having tried to kill himself. Or, at least, that’s what it looks like to his friends and family. Jimmy is pretty sure he didn’t do it… Maybe. Together with Margot (Williams), the 911 operator who took his call, Jimmy sets out on a mission to solve a vitally important whodunit: did someone try to kill him, or are they chasing the specter of depression?

Warren had this to say about the casting of Williams: “ We are thrilled to find in Allison not just an incredible actress to tackle the role of Margot, but a partner who is as passionate as we are about this brave discussion of mental health and suicidality, a subject which has touched all of our lives so deeply. ” In addition to starring in the film, Williams will be serving as an executive producer.

Warren and Day are producing Kill Me with XYZ Films, as well as Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment. Dark Horse’s Paul Schwake and Kasey Adler also serve as executive producers. XYZ Films is providing the funding for the project, which is aiming to go into production later this year. XYZ will be presenting it to potential distributors at the upcoming Cannes Film Market.

Day’s involvement was first announced back in November. At the time, Richard provided the following statement: “ When we first read Peter Warren’s script, we were impressed with his honest portrayal of depression and mental health, while still delivering a great mystery with plenty of humor. Charlie Day, with his skill at balancing the fragility of the human experience with incredible comedic energy, is the perfect person to anchor this ‘two-hander.’ We couldn’t be more excited about working on this film with our friends at XYZ. “

XYZ added: “ We knew the moment we read this wonderful and hilarious script from Peter Warren that it has the potential to find a wide reaching audience. Charlie Day was born to play the role of Jimmy, and we can’t wait to bring this film to life next year with our friends over at Dark Horse Entertainment. “

Does Kill Me sound interesting to you? Are you a fan of Charlie Day and/or Allison Williams? Let us know by leaving a comment below.