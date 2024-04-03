Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: running time, IMAX trailer & more

The running time for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has been revealed, and it sets a surprising franchise record.

By
The first trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has been released online, along with a teaser poster for the film

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is just over a month away, and it looks like Wes Ball’s addition to the franchise is stacking up to be a significant hit. The last three Planet of the Apes movies did a good job reinventing the franchise for the 21st century, with the last two instalments, directed by Matt Reeves, especially acclaimed. While the Caesar trilogy has come to an end, the new film is set to follow the same continuity, only taking place generations later. In many ways, Kingdom seems more in line with the original series, with talking apes, led by Owen Teague’s Noa, at war with a primitive human society.

According to Deadline, the film is tracking for a $54-61 million dollar opening, which would put it on track with the last film, War for the Planet of the Apes, which opened with $56 million. It’ll be interesting to see how word of mouth is, as the amazing reviews meant that the last two films had serious legs at the box office. Ball’s film has been getting excellent buzz, with him even nabbing the highly coveted job of directing the Legend of Zelda live-action flick

The Running Time Sets a Franchise Record

Tickets for the film went on sale yesterday, with pre-sale outlets listing the movie’s running time as 145 minutes. That actually sets a franchise record, but not by much. War of the Planet of the Apes ran 140 minutes, while Dawn of the Planet of the Apes was 130. By contrast, Rise of the Planet of the Apes (starring the now cancelled James Franco – remember him?) was only 105 minutes.

What’s It About?

According to the official synopsis from Disney/ 20th Century Studios, “Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.”

Who’s In It?

In addition to Owen Teague, the film also stars The Witcher’s Freya Allan, Kevin Durand and William H. Macy.

New IMAX Trailer

In the meantime, to get folks hyped, IMAX has released a new trailer for the film you can see below. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes comes out on May 10th. Are you looking forward to it?

Tags:
icon More Movie News
alex garland quitting directing
Alex Garland clarifies his retirement remarks, saying his words were wildly misinterpreted
alan ritchson ace Ventura
Alan Ritchson says Jim Carrey’s Ace Ventura was an early inspiration
The first trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has been released online, along with a teaser poster for the film
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: running time, IMAX trailer & more
Joker 2: MPAA Rating, Poster, Trailer Release Date & Everything Else We Know
View All

About the Author

4629 Articles Published
facebook instagram [#167] Created with Sketch.

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

Latest Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles