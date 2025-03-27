Lanterns: Jasmine Cephas Jones joins cast of HBO’s Green Lantern series

Jasmine Cephas Jones, best known for Hamilton and Blindspotting, has joined the cast of Lanterns, HBO’s upcoming Green Lantern series.

Deadline reports that Jasmine Cephas Jones has joined the cast of HBO’s Lanterns. The upcoming live-action drama stars Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights) as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge) as John Stewart, “two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

The report states that Cephas Jones will play a key guest-starring role as Bernadette, “Stewart’s resilient mother and forever the family fixer. She is a perceptive, big-picture thinker who demands excellence from herself and her family.” Nicole Ari Parker (And Just Like That…) plays the present-day version of Bernadette. Cephas Jones is best known for playing Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in Hamilton and for playing Ashley Rose in both the Blindspotting movie and the TV series which followed.

The rest of the Lanterns cast includes Kelly MacDonald (Boardwalk Empire) as Sheriff Kerry, a “no-nonsense woman deeply devoted to her family and close-knit town,” Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead) as William Macon, a modern cowboy described as “a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade,” Poorna Jagannathan (The Night Of) as Zoe, who is described as “effortlessly confident and poised in any setting, even those where she stands out. She is every bit as composed and cunning as the influential men around her,” and Ulrich Thomsen (Banshee) as Sinestro. Jason Ritter (Matlock) also recently joined the cast as Billy Macon, “a good-looking charmer who does his father’s (Dillahunt) bidding. Capitalizing on his family’s reputation, he clings to his small-town ego and has everything to lose.

Chris Mundy (Ozark) will serve as showrunner and executive producer and will co-write the series alongside Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers) and Tom King (Supergirl), who will also executive produce. James Hawes, a prolific TV director best known for Black Mirror and Slow Horses, will helm the first two episodes. Lanterns was given an eight-episode straight-to-series order last summer. Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, said: “We are elated to be reuniting with both Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC’s ‘Green Lantern.’ As part of James and Peter’s vision for the DC Universe, this first new live action series will mark an exciting new era.

