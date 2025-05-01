Check out the extras on the upcoming 4K Blu-ray releases of Lethal Weapon & Sean Connery James Bond Collection

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is giving action fans some big releases in the ultra-high definition Blu-ray department. It was announced earlier that Lethal Weapon would be getting a remastered release as well as 6-film collection of the Sean Connery James Bond movies. Lethal Weapon‘s street date will now be on April 29. The film catapulted Shane Black as his script for this film was a hot property in Hollywood. The movie stars Mel Gibson, Danny Glover, Gary Busey, Mitchell Ryan, and Tom Atkins.

The James Bond collection description reads, “Complete your James Bond Collection with this 007: Sean Connery Complete 6-film 4K Collection. All Sean Connery films available for the first time on 4K Blu-ray in a beautiful, limited edition exclusive Steelbook Library Case.” The collection includes 6 Steelbooks featuring unique art, all 6 007: Sean Connery films on 4K Blu-ray and Digital, and all of it is housed in a Steelbook Library Case. The classic Ian Fleming spy movies will be available to retailers on June 3.

The Digital Bits has now revealed new details of the special features for both releases. They report that the disc will include HDR10 high dynamic range and Dolby Atmos audio, as well as the theatrical audio in 2.0 DTS-HD MA. A couple of featurettes are set to be included (A Legacy of Inspiration: Remembering Dick Donner and “I’m Too Old for This…” A Chemistry That Became Iconic).

As for the Sean Connery James Bond Collection:

Dr No.:

Commentary with Director Terence Young and Members of the Cast and Crew

Declassified: MI6 Vault

Exotic Locations

Mission Dossier

Dr. No 1963 Featurette

1963 Featurette Ministry of Propaganda: Theatrical Archive

Ministry of Propaganda: TV Broadcasts

Ministry of Propaganda: Radio Communications

From Russia with Love:

Commentary with Director Terence Young and Members of the Cast and Crew

Declassified: MI6 Vault

Animated Story Board Sequence

Exotic Locations

Mission Dossier

Ministry of Propaganda: Theatrical Archive

Ministry of Propaganda: TV Broadcasts

Ministry of Propaganda: Radio Communications

Goldfinger:

Commentaries with Director Guy Hamilton plus Sean Connery and Members of the Cast and Crew

Declassified: MI6 Vault

Exotic Locations

Mission Dossier

Ministry of Propaganda: Theatrical Archive: Original Theatrical Trailer

Ministry of Propaganda: TV Broadcasts

Ministry of Propaganda: Radio Communications

Thunderball:

Audio Commentary Featuring Terence Young and Others

Audio Commentary Featuring Peter Hunt, John Hopkins and Others

Declassified: MI6 Vault

Selling Bonds – Original 1965 Television Commercials

Exotic Locations

Mission Dossier

Ministry of Propaganda: Theatrical Archive

Ministry of Propaganda: TV Broadcasts

Ministry of Propaganda: Radio Communications

You Only Live Twice:

Commentary with Director Lewis Gilbert and Members of the Cast and Crew

Declassified: MI6 Vault

Mission Dossier

Ministry of Propaganda: Theatrical Archive

Ministry of Propaganda: Radio Communications

Diamonds are Forever:

Commentary with Director Guy Hamilton and Members of the Cast and Crew

Declassified: MI6 Vault

Alternate and Expanded Angles

Deleted Scenes

Mission Dossier

Ministry of Propaganda: Theatrical Archive: Christmas Teaser Trailer

Ministry of Propaganda: TV Broadcasts

Ministry of Propaganda: Radio Communications

Take note as there may still be more special features on these releases that have yet to be announced.