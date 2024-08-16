Logan co-writer says people warned him that Deadpool & Wolverine ruined his ending

Logan was meant to be Hugh Jackman’s farewell to the character he had played since the very first X-Men movie, but as we know, he returned to the role for Deadpool & Wolverine. Fans were initially worried that the Deadpool sequel would trample on the legacy of Logan, so you can imagine their relief when the film opened with Deadpool digging up Logan’s rotting corpse and proceeding to use his adamantium skeleton to brutally dispatch a group of TVA officers to the tune to NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye. Maximum class.

Michael Green, the co-writer of Logan, was actually warned by friends that he might find the opening of Deadpool & Wolverine to be a little offensive, but he didn’t take it that way at all. “ People had warned me ahead of time, ‘Uh, I don’t know how you’re gonna feel about the opening [of Deadpool & Wolverine],’ ” Green told IGN. “ I’m like, ‘I think I know what’s gonna happen.’ And I did not know! I didn’t know they were gonna go that far. “

Green continued: “ You weren’t meant to take seriously that they were, like, digging him up, and that it was really him. It felt less like they were trying to change the ending of ‘Logan’ as they were contending with not feeling that they wanted to make a movie as good as they felt ‘Logan’ was, which is a huge compliment! I felt like it was nothing but complimentary. ”

Taking place six years after the events of the last movie, Deadpool & Wolverine finds Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) toiling away in civilian life with his days as Deadpool behind him. But when his homeworld faces an existential threat, he must suit up once again and convince a reluctant Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to help save his universe. In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the cast also includes Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Rob Delany, Stefan Kapičić, and more.