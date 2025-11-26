Does Macaulay Culkin have an idea for a Home Alone sequel?

It goes without saying that Home Alone is a classic that should stand on its own. Funnily enough, even though people acknowledge that Home Alone 2 is essentially Home Alone in a bigger setting, it’s still just as beloved. While an attempt was made for a third film in the series (along with two additional straight-to-TV sequels and a Disney+ reboot), there hasn’t been an official trilogy capper with Macaulay Culkin returning as Kevin McCallister.

Culkin is currently taking his A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin show on tour, sitting down for Q&As after screenings of Home Alone. According to Variety, Culkin addressed to the audience that he “wouldn’t be completely allergic” to doing a true sequel, but “It would have to be just right.” Culkin also revealed his pitch for the sequel, which would definitely put a spin on the formula. He explained,





I kind of had this idea. I’m either a widower or a divorcee. I’m raising a kid and all that stuff. I’m working really hard and I’m not really paying enough attention and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me and then I get locked out. [Kevin’s son] won’t let me in… and he’s the one setting traps for me.”

Culkin also added how “the house is some sort of metaphor for our relationship,” and his character has to “get let back into son’s heart’ kind of deal. That’s the closest elevator pitch that I have. I’m not completely allergic to it, the right thing.”

If he ever got this greenlit, it would have to be without Chris Columbus, the original director, as Columbus recently expressed how bad an idea it is to try to reboot the original film. He expounded, “I think Home Alone really exists as, not at this timepiece, but it was this very special moment, and you can’t really recapture that. I think it’s a mistake to try to go back and recapture something we did 35 years ago. I think it should be left alone.”

Meanwhile, Culkin is also attempting to put a debate to rest when he stated his controversial opinion at one of the events, saying Die Hard is not a Christmas movie, “I know. Some of you guys want to fight me. I’ll meet you at the loading dock, but it’s just a movie that’s set at Christmas. If you set it at St. Patrick’s Day, the exact same movie. But you set Home Alone at St. Patrick’s Day…“