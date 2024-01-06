Margot Robbie skeptical about doing a Barbie 2, questions sequel obsession

She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world…But don’t expect that world to expand, as Margot Robbie has passively dismissed Barbie 2, even if the first movie was the highest-grossing movie of last year.

Robbie recently told Variety that sequel talk is inevitable when it comes to box office smashes but that doesn’t mean one is in the cards, saying there have never really been plans for Barbie 2. “It’s funny, that knee-jerk reaction in this day and age for everyone to immediately ask about a sequel. I don’t think it was like that 20 years ago. This wasn’t designed to be a trilogy.” This goes off of previous comments from Robbie made regarding the possibility for a Barbie 2.

Robbie added that so much went into making Barbie that it might be hard for the cast and crew — chiefly director Greta Gerwig — to return. “Everything went into “Barbie” — and that’s how Greta works. She finishes every movie on empty, feeling like she could never make another movie because she put everything she had into that one. So I don’t know what it would take to fill that cup up again for her. Or for us. I think Warners would also agree. I don’t know what more could even look like. We want to make more films that have the effect that “Barbie” has. I don’t know if it has to be “Barbie 2.”

While it’s noble that Margot Robbie doesn’t seem so sure of a Barbie 2 (nor does she have a contract lined up), we’d have to think that Warner Bros. would absolutely be on board. After all, Barbie took in around $1.5 billion worldwide, making it a surprise hit that not only shattered box office records but entered the public conscience in a way that the property itself hasn’t in decades.

Do you think Barbie will eventually get a sequel? Can Warner Bros. stand to pass on a hit follow-up? Give us your thoughts below!