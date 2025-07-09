Sydney Sweeney would love to play Margot Robbie’s sister in Barbie 2

You might take one look at Sydney Sweeney and think, That’s Barbie. That’s not a dig against Margot Robbie in the slightest (she’s no Tanner, that’s for sure), but Sweeney also has that look. Still, the biggest names that danced around the role prior to Robbie’s casting were Anne Hathaway and Amy Schumer (yep…). And while there are no official plans for Barbie 2, Sydney Sweeney says that’s something she could be interested in.

In an interview with Bustle, Sydney Sweeney was asked by the publication if she would be interested in taking on a role in a Barbie sequel. “I’d have to read a script, but I’m a huge, huge fan of Margot, so I would not be opposed to it.” As for who Sydney Sweeney could play, there are still dozens of versions of Barbie that weren’t included in the original. But the direction could go another way, as Sweeney agreed she could be one of Barbie’s sisters such as Skipper (introduced just a handful of years after Barbie herself) or Stacie (not to be confused with The Simpsons’ Malibu Stacy).

Rumors emerged last year that Barbie would in fact be getting a sequel. And while it entirely works as a standalone movie (and many would agree it’s best left this way), its $1.44 billion worldwide haul would absolutely point to one. However, reps for Warner Bros., director/co-writer Greta Gerwig and soon-to-be-husband/co-writer Noah Baumbach denied the rumors. Robbie also wasn’t keen on the idea of a sequel, saying, “Everything went into “Barbie” — and that’s how Greta works. She finishes every movie on empty, feeling like she could never make another movie because she put everything she had into that one. So I don’t know what it would take to fill that cup up again for her. Or for us. I think Warners would also agree. I don’t know what more could even look like. We want to make more films that have the effect that “Barbie” has. I don’t know if it has to be “Barbie 2.”

What are your thoughts on casting Sydney Sweeney as Barbie’s sister? Do you think a sequel is even necessary?