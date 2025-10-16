Mark Ruffalo recalls saving Woody Harrelson from a bar fight when filming the original Now You See Me

The magic returns for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the third installment in the Now You See Me franchise, which is slated to hit theaters on November 14. However, one of the film’s stars, Woody Harrelson, can also be seen (or heard) on his podcast with Cheers co-star Ted Danson — Where Everybody Knows Your Name. The podcast duo recently welcomed Mark Ruffalo, Harrelson’s co-star from the first two magician heist films. Entertainment Weekly reports that, on his episode, he tells a story during the filming of the first film, in which Ruffalo saved Woody from a bar fight.

Ruffalo set the scene, “We were shooting Now You See Me in New Orleans, completely on the streets. Totally wild. Capturing stuff on a long lens, getting dragged into bars during the middle of a scene, like in the middle of Mardi Gras. It was a packed place. And a woman came up to him and she said, ‘Oh my God, I love you so much.’ Woody put his hand on her arm and he said, ‘Oh, thank you. Thank you, darling.’ And this guy comes over and he pushes her outta the way, and he shoves Woody.”

Woody laughed during Ruffalo’s recollection while Danson reacted, “Oh, bad bad. Not good.” Ruffalo obliged, “Bad. Because Woody’s first response is not ‘shove someone back,’ but ‘immediately punch them in the face.'” He continued, “Which is the right thing to do, by the way. It’s the absolute right thing to do. But then a whole melee broke out in this bar. I was in the middle of it and it was turning into a— it was getting to become a whole thing… And I grabbed you.”

Ruffalo concluded, “I grabbed you and I pulled you out. Cause I was like, ‘This could be fun, but it also just could go so disastrously wrong because you and I might be able to handle ourselves but the rest of the folks we were with… I don’t think so.”

Danson responded to the anecdote, saying, “I’m embarrassed to say that I would’ve been the guy who said ‘I’ll be right back, I’ll call someone.'”

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is meant to reintroduce audiences to “the thieving illusionists known as the Four Horseman while introducing audiences to a new generation of magicians.” Here’s the official synopsis: The Four Horsemen (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher) are back — to unite with a new generation of illusionists (Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt) for their most global, high-stakes magical adventure yet. Their mission: Expose the corruption of Veronika Vanderberg (Rosamund Pike), a powerful diamond heiress with ties to arms dealers, traffickers, and warlords. Aided by the legendary Thaddeus (Morgan Freeman), the two generations of magicians must overcome their differences to try and defeat their cunning and dangerous adversary, in this magic-fueled heist filled with the franchise’s signature twists, turns, and thrilling reveals — along with some of the most thrilling illusions ever captured on film.

NOW YOU SEE ME: NOW YOU DON’T is directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Uncharted, Zombieland), from a screenplay by Seth Grahame-Smith and Michael Lesslie and Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, story by Eric Warren Singer, and based on characters created by Boaz Yakin & Edward Ricourt. Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Cohen Pictures production.