Martin Scorsese’s The Life of Jesus project and Frank Sinatra biopic have been postponed

A Martin Scorsese movie is always something to look forward to, but Variety reports that his next two projects have unfortunately been delayed. Martin Scorsese planned to shoot two movies back-to-back this year, including The Life of Jesus, based on Shūsaku Endō’s 1973 novel, and a biopic about Frank Sinatra.

Variety’s report states that both these projects have been postponed, with neither to be filmed this year. The Life of Jesus was expected to be up first, although there’s been nothing officially announced regarding the cast. That said, Andrew Garfield, who starred in Scorsese’s Silence, was rumoured to be eyeing the film. The project is still in development, with Scorsese hoping to shoot the film in Israel, Italy, and Egypt. Earlier this year, the director said he was still figuring it out. “ I’m contemplating it right now, ” Scorsese said. “ What kind of film I’m not quite sure, but I want to make something unique and different that could be thought-provoking and I hope also entertaining. I’m not quite sure yet how to go about it. “

The last time Martin Scorsese tackled a project about Jesus Christ, he was the focus of outrage. The Last Temptation of Christ starred Willem Dafoe as Christ, who struggled with various forms of temptation, including lust, fear, and doubt. As a result, it came under fire from Christian groups, who went so far as to claim the movie was blasphemy.

As for Frank Sinatra, Martin Scorsese has been considering a biopic about the legendary singer for quite some time. He was reportedly looking at Leonardo DiCaprio to star as Sinatra alongside Jennifer Lawrence as Ava Gardner, but as with The Life of Jesus, nothing has been officially announced. At one point, the film was supposed to start production in November. However, multiple sources told Variety that those involved in the project were notified last month that the start date had been cancelled. It’s unclear if the project has received the blessing of Tina Sinatra, who controls her late father’s estate. Such approval would be essential, so perhaps the production is waiting until they have all their ducks in a row.

Scorsese’s last film was Killers of the Flower Moon. Based on David Grann’s best-selling crime thriller, the film told the real-life mystery of the Osage Indian nation in Oklahoma in the 1920s, who became wealthy after oil was discovered beneath their land. Then, one by one, the Osage began to be killed off, and the ensuing spiral of conspiracy, greed and murder got so bad that the FBI had to step in.