Marvel Zombies Unleashes A Trailer and Key Art For The Upcoming Disney Plus Series

By
Posted 6 hours ago

I, like many, have been pretty burned out on Marvel properties over recent years, mostly due to the nonstop onslaught of them. It got to the point of feeling like homework versus actual fun so I found myself pulling away from the television ventures. But if there’s one show that I’ve been looking forward to its Marvel Zombies. Anyone that’s read the comic knows that this series is brutally violent and features some truly shocking deaths that you just never see in the MCU space. And given how unique the other animated Marvel show “What If” has managed to be, I’ve got high hopes for this one.

Today, Marvel gave us a look at their new animated series with a brand new trailer (which you can check out above) as well as some Key Art and Stills. We get a look at Zombie Thanos, the remaining Avengers preparing for war, as well as a metric crapton of Zombies. Here’s hoping that this one ends up being as violent as the comics, as the MCU desperately needs to separate itself, project to project. But with how safe Marvel has played it as of late, you just never know.

Blade Knight (voiced by Todd WIlliams) in Marvel Television's MARVEL ZOMBIES exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Television. © 2025 MARVEL.

Zombie Thanos in Marvel Television's MARVEL ZOMBIES exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Television. © 2024 MARVEL.

Peter Parker/Spider-Man (voiced by Hudson Thames) in Marvel Television's MARVEL ZOMBIES exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Television. © 2025 MARVEL.

(L-R): Alexei Shostakov/ Red Guardian (voiced by David Harbour), Yelena Belova (voiced by Florence Pugh), Kamala Khan (voiced by Iman Vellani) and Blade Knight (voiced by Todd Williams) in Marvel Television's MARVEL ZOMBIES exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Television. © 2025 MARVEL.

(L-R): Kamala Khan (voiced by Iman Vellani), Blade Knight (voiced by Todd Williams), Alexei Shostakov/ Red Guardian (voiced by David Harbour) and Yelena Belova (voiced by Florence Pugh) in Marvel Television's MARVEL ZOMBIES exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Television. © 2025 MARVEL.

(Center): Zombie Okoye (voiced by Kenna Ramsey) in Marvel Television's MARVEL ZOMBIES exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Television. © 2025 MARVEL.

Zombie Captain America in Marvel Television's MARVEL ZOMBIES exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Television. © 2025 MARVEL.

Zombie apocalypses are already harrowing enough, but having various superhero’s join the undead fray? You may as well just count me as deader than doornail. There’s no way I’m surviving that. We don’t often see Superhero’s involved in the zombie genre, so it’ll be cool to see Marvel’s interpretation, especially with so many familiar voices returning.

The voice cast for the series is quite spectacular with Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Tessa Thompson, Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Hailee Steinfeld, Wyatt Russell, Randall Park, Iman Vellani, Dominique Thorne, and others returning to voice their respective MCU characters.

Marvel Zombies will premiere exclusively on Disney Plus on September 24th!

Favorite Movies: Se7en, Halloween, Scream, A Nightmare On Elm Street, Back To The Future, Battle Royale, Jaws, The Social Network, Friday the 13th, American Movie, anything Tarantino, Scott Pilgrim vs The World, Evil Dead, The Batman, The Shining, No Country For Old Men, T2, Boyhood, Ed Wood, Jurassic Park, Wild at Heart

Likes: Horror, Movies, Writing, Guitar, the MCU, "So Bad They're Good" Movies, Video Games, Spider-man, Whiskey, Professional Wrestling, Hockey, Football, Star Wars, world domination, Jeopardy, Silence

