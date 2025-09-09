Matt Damon never wants to stop making movies with Ben Affleck: “Who cares if we oversaturate the marketplace”

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon started in Hollywood together, but at a certain point, their careers began to take different paths. However, in recent years, they’ve reunited onscreen and have no plans to stop. While speaking with GQ, Damon explained that the drive to work with Affleck again can be attributed to The Beatles.

The actor was watching Peter Jackson’s documentary Get Back, which ends with a note that The Beatles never worked together again. He immediately thought of Affleck. “ Who cares if we oversaturate the marketplace with movies we’re both in? ” he told Affleck. “ We’re crazy if we don’t take advantage of the fact that we are both still here and able to do this. “

“ Every time I act with Matt is a humbling experience because I learn to appreciate further just how good an actor he is, ” Affleck told GQ. “ He is so understated, so real and so honest—it’s the opposite of a ‘showy’ performance, and I think what he does is more difficult. When you know someone as long as I’ve known Matt, you develop a pretty good sense of what is real and what isn’t and it’s almost impossible to catch Matt acting. He is really a master of realism and it’s something I deeply admire about him. One of many things. “

It sounds like Damon and Affleck will work together as often and as long as possible. Bring on the Grumpy Old Men reboot in 20 years!