MaXXXine: Ti West gives an update on the Pearl and X sequel, shows off a prop

Production on MaXXXine , the sequel to director Ti West‘s films Pearl (watch it HERE) and X (watch that one at THIS LINK), is said to have wrapped last May, around the time that production company and distributor A24 unveiled a first look image from the movie that shows franchise star Mia Goth alongside singer Halsey. (That image can be seen at the bottom of this article.) Things have been pretty quiet on the MaXXXine front since then, aside from news of a lawsuit being filed by a background actor – but now, thanks to the YouTube interview show What’s Under the Bed?, we have a bit of a status update from West, who also happened to show off a prop from the film during his interview.

At about the 26:37 point of the What’s Under the Bed? interview, West is asked about the props he has kept from the movies he has made. While saying that he doesn’t want to give too much away about MaXXXine, he does hold up a prop from the movie: a VHS copy of a horror movie called The Puritan. You can check that out in the video right here:

Noting that West had the idea for Pearl while he was in quarantine before production started on X, interviewer Dax asks West when he had the idea for MaXXXine, and his answer leads into the status update: “ I had (the idea) around the same time (as the idea for Pearl), I had the basic idea of what Part 3 could be. A24 liked that when they liked Pearl as well, but they were actually more excited about Part 3. Probably just because it’s… I don’t know if I would say it’s more commercial per se, but it’s like a big ’80s movie. They were like, ‘Oh, that follows up the ’70s movie, we get it!’ For me, it was important that it be Part 3 and not Part 2, so they were kind of, ‘We could go make that movie, if X does well, we’ll make that MaXXXine movie, and then we can go back and make Pearl.’ To me it was, ‘No, MaXXXine is better if we make Pearl first and we do it as this trilogy.’ Credit to A24, they took the risk and here we are. I don’t know what I can tell you (about MaXXXine)… It’s coming along. I’m almost done editing it, so it’s on its way. So far, so good. I don’t mind telling you some stuff, but at the same time, it’s sort of like, the less people know… I feel like so many movies now, you know everything about them. Surely whenever the trailer comes out for this movie, they always give away too much. There’s something kind of nice about not knowing a lot about it. “

Asked if the franchise might continue beyond MaXXXine, West said, “ Maybe. I don’t know. There is this one weird asterisk idea that I have that is kind of… if I explained it, it would make sense. But we’ll see what happens. Let’s get this movie done first, see how people like it, we’ll go from there. “

MaXXXine is written and directed by West. Goth reprises the role of X survivor Maxine Minx, a burlesque performer and adult film actress with the goal of being a star. The film will follow Maxine, after the events of X, as the sole survivor who continues her journey towards fame, setting out to make it as an actress in 1980s Los Angeles.

Goth and Halsey are joined in the cast by Kevin Bacon (Tremors), Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet), singer Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang), Bobby Cannavale (Netflix’s The Watcher), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad. The Hollywood Reporter noted that Esposito will be playing an agent for adult film and Z-list movie actors, Debicki’s character is a film director, Monaghan and Canavale are playing LAPD detectives, and Bacon is playing a private detective.

MaXXXine is being produced by A24, Ti West, Jacob Jaffke, Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss. Goth serves as executive producer.

Here’s some information on the What’s Under the Bed? series: Dax is the teenage host of “What’s Under the Bed” on his YouTube Channel, where he conducts in-depth interviews with horror legends and filmmakers to discuss their biographies, careers and explores the things that shape what scares them. At 16, Dax isn’t just any host and “What’s Under the Bed?” is not your run-of-the-mill interview show. This teen is redefining the horror interview genre. By blending deep research with a disarmingly fun approach, Dax turns each interview into an enlightening and wildly entertaining time for both the audience and the guests.



The idea for “What’s Under the Bed?” began in 2020 when Dax, then 12, yearned to connect with horror stalwart Kane Hodder over shared experiences of bullying. Hodder’s advice to gain experience first has led Dax on a journey that has amassed over 40 hours of in-depth discussions with horror veterans like Heather Langenkamp, Joe Dante, Clint Howard and Dee Wallace alongside contemporary filmmakers such as Christopher Landon and Jason Eisener.

What did you think of Ti West's What's Under the Bed interview? Are you looking forward to MaXXXine?