Ariana Grande joins Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro for Meet the Parents 4

After making magic and music with Cynthia Erivo in Jon M. Chu’s Wicked, Ariana Grande is ready to make life miserable for Ben Stiller in Meet the Parents 4. According to reports, Grande will join Stiller and Robert De Niro for the upcoming Meet the Parents sequel, possibly in the role of a “ball-busting” woman engaged to Greg (Ben Stiller) and Pam (Teri Polo) Focker’s son.

In addition to Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, Blythe Danner, and Teri Polo are expected to reprise their roles as Dina Byrnes and Pam Focker, respectively. Meet the Parents 4, which is not the sequel’s official title, follows the success of the first three films in the series: Meet the Parents, Meet the Fockers, and Little Fockers. John Hamburg co-wrote the screenplays for all three films in the franchise returns for the latest chapter of the Focker saga. Hamburg will also direct the sequel, with Universal giving Meet the Parents 4 a release date of November 25, 2026.

The plot for Meet the Parents 4 remains a mystery. However, it reportedly centers around Greg and Pam’s son, Henry Focker, and his troublesome fiancée (Ariana Grande). Will Henry’s fiancée drive a wedge between Henry and his parents? Will Greg and Jack (Robert De Niro) join forces to uncover a dark past she could be hiding? We’ll need more details before we know for sure.

The Meet the Parents franchise is a comedy goldmine, with the first three films earning $1.13 billion at the global box office. Comedies aren’t exactly at the top of the box office food chain right now, with glitzy action blockbusters, video game adaptations, and superheroes hogging the spotlight. It will be interesting to see if Meet the Parents 4 can break through the wall.

