Michael and The Death of Robin Hood receive their ratings from the MPA

Ratings for Michael and The Death of Robin Hood

The Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, is set to be released this spring with an April 24 premiere date. The Hugh Jackman dark reimagined Robin Hood film, The Death of Robin Hood, is also set to be released sometime this year. Although a specific date hasn’t been locked in, it may likely also see a spring release or possibly something in the summer. With both movies preparing to screen, the MPA has recently announced the ratings for these films in their latest bulletin. Michael is aiming to reach audiences of many demographics and has secured a PG-13 rating for some thematic material,

language, and smoking . Meanwhile, The Death of Robin Hood will be sporting an R rating for strong bloody violence .

Michael

The Michael Jackson film is helmed by Antoine Fuqua, who is best known for Training Day and The Equalizer trilogy, and he directs from a script by Oscar nominee John Logan (Gladiator, Skyfall). Jaafar Jackson takes on the monumental task of portraying Michael Jackson, and the film also stars Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, with Miles Teller and Colman Domingo.

The official synopsis from Lionsgate reads,

“MICHAEL is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins.”

The Death of Robin Hood

A24 seems to be continuing their recent trend towards larger-canvas, more star-driven films, with Hugh Jackman, Jodie Comer and Bill Skarsgård star in The Death of Robin Hood. Michael Sarnoski, who directed Pig and A Quiet Place: Day One, has written and directed the retelling, with Arrival and The Prestige producer Aaron Ryder on board as a producer on the film.

The synopsis says, “The film is a darker reimagining of the classic Robin Hood tale. Set of its time, the film will see the title character grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, a battleworn loner who finds himself gravely injured and in the hands of a mysterious woman who offers him a chance at salvation.” Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) and Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) also star in the reimagining.

