Get a first look at Milla Jovovich in Protector

Highland Film Group is excited to share the first look photo from the action thriller Protector starring Milla Jovovich (the Resident Evil franchise), Matthew Modine (The Dark Knight Rises, Full Metal Jacket) and Isabel Myers (Mixed-ish). Adrian Grunberg, whose credits include Rambo: Last Blood, Get the Gringo, and The Black Demon, will be directing Protector from a screenplay by Bong-Seeb Mun. Production has recently wrapped in New Mexico. Take a look at the preview photo below.

The official synopsis reads,

“Nikki (Milla Jovovich), a former war hero, thought she’d left her violent past behind for a peaceful life with her daughter, Chloe. That peace is shattered when Nikki awakens bound in an abandoned factory, only to discover that Chloe has been kidnapped. Quickly escaping, Nikki plunges into the city’s criminal underworld and in her quest to find Chloe, she draws the attention of both the police and the military, shooting her to the top of the most wanted list. But the deeper she goes, the more she uncovers a shocking truth that threatens everything she’s fighting for. In this high-stakes race against time, Nikki must find the strength she thought she left behind to restore the hero her daughter desperately needs.”

Bong-Seeb Mun is producing Protector alongside Kenneth Kim and Bang-Ok Joo for Aanaxion Studio. Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier of Highland Film Group are also producers on the film, and so is martial artist and stunt coordinator Ho-Sung Pak. Highland Film Group is co-financing the project and will handle worldwide rights. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Protector is one of a slew of action projects that went to the American Film Market a few months ago, “as producers double down on a return to shoot-’em-up thrillers.”

While doing press for In the Lost Lands, Jovovich teased that her famous character, Leeloo from The Fifth Element, might be getting a return of sorts. Speaking with Comicbook.com, Jovovich mentioned she’s working with The Fifth Element director and co-writer Luc Besson again, saying the filmmaker may already be planning “some sort of spin-off of a bunch of his characters.” She revealed, “I think Luc is making some sort of spin-off of a bunch of his biggest characters, and Leeloo might be one of them. An animated, cartoon version. I think back in those days, people weren’t thinking about sequels; it was just about making the best movie you could possibly make. For me, Leeloo was one of the most important characters of my young life at that point. It’s what really introduced me to what being a real actor was about.”

