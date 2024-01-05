Erotic comedy Minx has been canceled yet again, this time by Starz, who originally saved the series from its first cancelation.

Minx didn’t have much luck. After being canceled by HBO Max after one season, the erotic comedy was saved by Starz, but Minx has been canceled yet again following its second season.

The news isn’t all that surprising, but still a blow for fans of the series. Set in 1970s Los Angeles, Minx stars Ophelia Lovibond as Joyce, an “ earnest young feminist who joins forces with low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. ” In addition to Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson, Minx also stars Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya. The first season stands at 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, although its audience score is much lower.

Upon its first cancellation, production on the second season was nearly complete, with the cast actually in their last week of shooting. When Starz picked up the series, hope was renewed. “ I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Starz family, and for the opportunity to introduce Minx to a brand new audience, ” creator and showrunner Ellen Rapoport said in a statement at the time. “ We’ve found the perfect home. Our writers, cast and crew have created something truly special in season two, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it. “

For Jake Johnson, the writing was on the wall when the SAG-AFTRA strike meant they couldn’t promote the show. “ I think the move to Starz, I think HBO kind of doing their HBO thing, or HBO Max, whatever it’s called now, I think that was brutal for [the show], ” he told Deadline. “ Then, I think the strike coming out right as we were trying to promote it…My guess is you can’t beat something up that many times and keep going. ” Both seasons of Minx will remain on the Starz streaming service and all major platforms.

I never caught the series myself, but there must be a few Minx fans out there who are saddened to see the series get canceled once again.