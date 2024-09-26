Moana 2 releases a new sneak peek TV spot and poster

A new TV spot offers a sneak peek at Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana 2, including a new song, “We’re Back,” from the film. The epic animated musical, which opens in theaters on November 27, 2024, reunites Moana (voice of Auli‘i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. A new poster is also available.

The voice cast also features returning stars Rachel House (Gramma Tala), Temuera Morrison (Chief Tui) and Nicole Scherzinger (Sina), as well as Hualālai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo as Moana’s new crew members Moni, Kele and Loto, respectively. Awhimai Fraser voices mysterious new character Matangi; Gerald Ramsey plays Moana’s ancestor, Tautai Vasa; and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda lends her voice to Moana’s adoring and adorable little sister, Simea.

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa‘i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Jared Bush and Miller are writing the film, which is executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush and Johnson.

Johnson elaborates on how he reflected on himself through Maui’s journey in this new story. In the movie, Maui has to set pride aside and ask Moana for help on confronting his past, “Sometimes the hardest thing in life is to ask for help. It puts us automatically in that position of vulnerability. The idea of jumping into vulnerability isn’t necessarily always our [first choice], and it doesn’t come easy.”